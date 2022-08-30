PodQueue, to save the link of any website where an audio file is found

It is likely that at some point while browsing the internet you have suddenly a podcast or some material in format about a topic that has caught your attention, but you cannot listen to it at that moment due to pending tasks to attend to.

Well, now you won’t have to worry about searching for the audio again on the internet to listen to it because with you can have the opportunity to save this and other audios in one place to access them later and listen to them at your leisure.

- Advertisement -

Thus, PodQueue gives you the ease of save the link of those audio files that are on any web platform, so that later you can listen to it from any device.

So with this application you won’t have any difficulties saving links from sites like YouTube, Apple podcasts, SoundCloud, patreon, Spotify, Google Podcasts, NPR, Twitter, BBC, CNN, Tedetc.

It should be noted that for PodQueue privacy is a fundamental factor in its service, so all the links that are saved in this application will be assigned a private character, that is, they will be free from ads and trackers that may hinder your experience of using this tool.

- Advertisement -

It is so thanks to PodQueue already you will not need to search of a specific podcast in the directory of the podcast application that you have installed on your mobile device or subscribe to a full program to have access to the episode you are interested in.

Once the link has been saved in PodQueue, you can then enter the interface of this tool, click on it, so that it starts searching for the audio to play it.

Added to this, PodQueue has the functions «Like”, “Archive” Y “Search”which you can use if you want keep track of audio linksboth those you have saved and those you have already listened to.

- Advertisement -

To access the PodQueue click HERE.