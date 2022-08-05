Instagram launches NFTs in over 100 countries

- Advertisement -

Instagram already allowed some content creators in the United States to use NFT since last May. However, after successfully passing weeks of testing, support for non-fungible tokens now reaches over 100 .

At the moment support for NFT on Instagram does not reach European countries

As Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta and creator of Facebook, has announced, with this international expansion of NFT support on Instagram, users and companies from more than 100 countries in Africa, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East will be allowed to Middle, North America and South America, share your NFTs on Instagram.

It should be noted that Europe is not mentioned among the regions that already receive support for NFTs on Instagram, so in Spain we will still have to wait to be able to use these digital assets on the social network.

The functionality allows Instagram users – in countries where NFT support is already active – to connect a digital wallet, share NFTs between them and automatically tag the owner of an NFT and the recipient.

Instagram users can share their NFTs in the main feed of their profile, in Stories or also through Instagram instant messaging. When an NFT is published, a label is displayed providing more information about the shared digital asset.

In order to post an NFT to Instagram, you first need to connect your digital wallet to Instagram. Currently, the social network supports third-party digital wallets such as Rainbow, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet, and Dapper Wallet. These last two have just been added to the list along with the announcement of the international expansion of the functionality.

Blockchains such as Ethereum, Polygon, and Flow are also supported. Instagram ensures that it does not charge any commission or additional charge for publishing a digital asset on its social network.