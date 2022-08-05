How to add subtitles to the videos you have published on YouTube

- Advertisement -

If you want to grow in the visits that your YouTube have, a good way to achieve it is to offer visitors the possibility of seeing these with . In this way, the language ceases to be an impediment and, therefore, you reach more places. We tell you how to do this in the creations that you already have . To achieve this you have to use the YouTube Studio tool, so we believe it is highly recommended that you use it in the browser you have on your computer. This makes the interface clearer and you finish the process faster. Also, if you wish, you can first create a text file with the subtitle in the source language, to facilitate the operation and to activate the automatic translations. The fact is that you are going to verify that the difficulty is quite low and the gain is excellent. Steps to subtitles to your YouTube videos We wish you what you have to do to get to the desired option, which is none other than publishing the videos of your account with subtitles. There are different options to achieve what you want, but they all have something in common: it is easy to achieve the goal. This is what you have to do: Access your YouTube account, if necessary enter your credentials. Now on the icon that represents your account, in the upper right area, press to bring up a menu in which you have to choose YouTube Studio. A new tab opens in which you will have to work from now on. In the left area there are a series of icons and sections, look for the Subtitles one and click on it as usual. You enter a tool that is the one that helps you to add the text in question. You will see a list with the videos that you have uploaded and, simply, you want the first one that you want to be complete. When choosing, you will have to choose the language of this (Spanish so that the expected text is like this) and, then, you will see that a window appears in which on the right there is a link called Add, which is the one you have to use to complete the process. Three options appear here: Upload file, which allows you to use the one created by you and which has everything that is said in the text; Automatic synchronization, to write or paste a complete transcript; and finally Type manually, which is used to manually type what you see in the video. In the last two cases, it is highly recommended to activate the Pause while writing box, so as not to miss anything. When you finish and you see that the synchronization is good, you must click on the button in the upper right area called Publish. Now you just have to wait for everything to complete and, voila, you are done and you can continue with the next YouTube video. As you can see, it is not particularly difficult to achieve the objective of subtitles in your videos, but it will take you a while to get all of them. What is true is that, by offering this possibility, your visits will increase in languages ​​other than the one used in the recording. And this is always positive. >