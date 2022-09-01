iPhone 14 Pro, double hole disguised by software: it will look unified

One of the most significant changes made in terms of design by the new 14 Pro will concern the now iconic notch of the previous models. This year Apple for the first time will replace the “notch” with a hole, a wider pillar and a second circular one. Indiscretions in this sense have been frequent in recent months, recently a patent has also been spotted that suggests how Apple has concretely implemented this solution, and finally there have been images that have documented the presence of the double hole. Yet not everything may have yet been said about it.

THE DOUBLE HOLE IS THERE BUT YOU CANNOT SEE IT

In the past few hours, a source who wished to remain anonymous, then a decidedly reliable source such as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman confirmed that Apple will mask the double hole via to make it appear (of course with the device screen turned on) like a single pill-shaped hole . Probably Apple wanted to eliminate the unsightly space between the two elements by obscuring that portion of the display. To give an idea, the mockups made by 9to5Mac colleagues can be useful:

Because, now close to the presentation, the aspect of the double hole is called into question, it can be justified considering that the rumors of the past few weeks came from the supply chain of Apple’s suppliers, who get their information by examining hardware elements, while the unified hole is the result of a software solution that they may not have been aware of.

But there is more about the element called to replace the notch of the iPhones. The space between the two (physical) holes will be obscured but at the same time used to show two small dots which will light up to signal that aapplication uses the camera or microphone. These are the indicators introduced to protect the privacy of users and which in current iPhones are positioned on the screen outside the notch. The purpose of the repositioning would be to show the two indicators at the same time, unlike what happens now on iPhones which can only display one green dot (camera activation or camera + microphone) or orange (microphone activation) at a time.

The double unified forum would also have been introduced in view of a redesign of thecamera app which will move most of the controls to the top of the screen. Also in this case 9to5Mac has created two mockups that help to understand how the changes described could appear in practice: