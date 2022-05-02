Huawei updates its MateBook 14 AMD laptops with the Ryzen 5000 series

Under practically identical lines to those of Honor, Huawei returns to update its popular MateBook 14 line of laptops with the new processors and graphics cards from AMD, providing a different and cheaper option, without sacrificing power and performance. And it is that these laptops continue to aim to be an off-road option for the young public.

Thus, the great novelty of these new models is the presence of some AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processors along with an integrated AMD Radeon graphics cardgiving them smooth, fast performance that users can rely on for more efficiency and processing power to handle everyday tasks, as well as more complex ones like video editing or 3D rendering, as well as for gaming, of course.

Although this will not be his only novelty. And it is that the new generation of MateBook 14 arrives with a small improvement of its Shark Fin cooling, providing better and even quieter cooling performance. All this accompanied by an internal configuration of up to 16 GB of RAM combined with an internal storage drive 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

On the other hand, the rest of its components and design will remain in line with what is already known, with a 14-inch FullView screen with narrow bezels on the top and sides, resulting in a 90% screen-to-body ratio and a more compact and portable design. A board with a resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels that supports 100% of the sRGB color gamut, a high contrast ratio of up to 1500:1 and a maximum brightness of 300 nits. In addition, considering the increasing amount of time that an average user spends in front of the computer, and as usual in this Huawei series, the new MateBook 14 arrive with the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker Free Certification eye protection certifications.





Designed for both home use and portability and roaming use, both Honor MagicBooks will feature faster and smoother download speeds and quick and easy access to a stable network, compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and a 2X2 MIMO dual antenna design for a 5G frequency band and a bandwidth of 160MHz, with wireless transfer speeds of up to 2400 Mbps.

Regarding its autonomy and portability, we will find a 56Wh large capacity battery with even more hours of duration, which according to the manufacturer, will be able to power the laptop with a single charge for a whole day of work. In addition, these MateBook 14 incorporate an update of the functions of collaboration between devices of the Huawei Ecosystem, with a USB-C charger with detachable cables compatible with various types of output, which not only allows us to charge the laptop, but also a SuperCharge fast charging function for the compatible range of smartphones of the company.

Availability and price

These new laptops are now available through the brand’s official website and physical stores with a starting price of 999 euros. In addition, until next May 15, we will have a special introductory offer that not only will the MateBook 14 AMD be lowered to 899 euros, but a 23.8-inch Huawei Display portable monitor will be included as a gift.