Huawei unveils the MateBook 16s, its new 16-inch computer that relies on video

Huawei has just lifted the veil on the MateBook 16s. This is an improved version of the MateBook 16 released a few months ago. Emphasis has been placed on performance, but also on the quality of the videos, since the webcam and the microphone have been particularly well cared for. The MateBook D16 was also presented.

A few months ago, Huawei released the MateBook 16, a 16-inch computer with an AMD Ryzen CPU that won us over. Today, the brand unveils the MateBook 16s, an improved version.

Visually, we still have the same laptop, since the chassis does not change. The differences are essentially technical. Thus, we are moving from a Ryzen CPU to an Intel Core i7-12700H or Intel Core i9-12900H processor. This is the first time that the Chinese brand has presented a computer with an Intel processor of 12e generation.

Huawei wants to bet on video with the MateBook 16s

Huawei also promises us a better quality screen than on the MateBook 16, in particular with greater respect for colors and adding touch.

We have, overall, a version of the MateBook 16 but with an Intel CPU. But looking closely, there are some major changes for the user. We say goodbye to the webcam hidden under a key, since it is now placed above the screen (without loss of screen / facade ratio), a more usual place. Important detail: it enjoys a definition in 1080p, versus 720p on the previous model.

Huawei has added some exclusive features to it, such as the ability to change the background or the fact that the camera follows the user if he moves. Something we’ve seen before on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. All these features are available on all video applications. The icing on the cake: we have a noise-canceling microphone that allows you to be heard by your interlocutor even if there is hubbub around you.

On paper, the MateBook 16s is therefore a machine that makes you want… but it is also the case in practice. Indeed, we had the opportunity to test the computer in advance and we can say that it is worthy of the previous model.

To read – Huawei MateBook 16s test: the new king of the 16-inch format

The MateBook 16s is sold at 1699 euros for its Core i7 version and 1899 euros for the i9 version, which will arrive in September.

The MateBook D16, the more affordable version

In addition to this high-end PC, Huawei also presented the MateBook D16, more affordable. It also has an Intel processor of 12e generation (i5 or i7), a large 16-inch screen (of lower quality) and a 1080p webcam. However, concessions had to be made on the chassis, which was a little less neat.

It is available at 999 euros for the i5 version and to 1299 euros for the i7 version.