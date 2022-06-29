The Amazon Fire 7 arrives in Spain, the best tablet in its price range

- Advertisement -

The e-commerce giant announces the availability in Spain of the new version of the Amazon Fire 7, the cheapest tablet in its catalog and the best you can find in its price range: only 79.99 euros.

The tablet market offers a wide range from basic models to large 2-in-1s from Samsung, Microsoft or Apple. For the entry range, manufacturers that work with Android have cheap solutions, as well as the white label that comes from Asia. But very few have the features/price/support ratio of Amazon’s own hardware line

Amazon Fire 7 (2022), features

The latest version of the company’s smallest and cheapest model keeps the multi-touch screen of 7 inches diagonal, its HD resolution and an appreciable cut in the size of the bezels. Its engine is a MediaTek chipset with four cores at 2 GHz, which Amazon claims offers 30% more performance compared to the previous model.

It is accompanied by 2 Gbytes of RAM and storage capacities of 16 or 32 Gbytes depending on the version. The battery is another of the improved sections, achieving up to 10 hours, 40% more than the previous version. The charging and data port has also been updated with a USB Type-C.

It has a dual 2-megapixel front and rear camera with 720p HD video recording for photos and video calls, while its operating system is the well-known FireOS version 8, specially prepared on the standard Android for Amazon tablets. we leave you a summary of your specifications:

Amazon Fire 7 2022 Screen IPS 7 inches resolution 1,024 x 600 dots, 171 dots per inch Processor MediaTek MT8168V/B RAM 2GB Storage 16 / 32GB connectivity WiFi 5, USB C and audio minijack port Drums Up to 10 hours of autonomy. cameras 2 megapixels both front and back Operating system Fire OS 8 Dimensions and weight 180.68 x 117.59 x 9.67 millimeters, 282 grams

Amazon Fire 7 2022 is now available on the company’s website from 79.99 euros and the benefits associated with its Prime program, free one-day shipping, free returns and access to the Amazon content ecosystem, Prime Video or Photos free.

[mb_related_posts2]

It is a very basic model, true, but -in our opinion- it is the best you can buy in this price range. And if you want something more, Amazon has superior models in its portfolio with 8 and 10 inches of diagonal and an equally attractive price.