HomeMobileAndroidThe Amazon Fire 7 arrives in Spain, the best tablet in its...

The Amazon Fire 7 arrives in Spain, the best tablet in its price range

MobileAndroidTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
amazon fire 7 1000x600.jpg
amazon fire 7 1000x600.jpg
- Advertisement -

The e-commerce giant announces the availability in Spain of the new version of the Amazon Fire 7, the cheapest tablet in its catalog and the best you can find in its price range: only 79.99 euros.

The tablet market offers a wide range from basic models to large 2-in-1s from Samsung, Microsoft or Apple. For the entry range, manufacturers that work with Android have cheap solutions, as well as the white label that comes from Asia. But very few have the features/price/support ratio of Amazon’s own hardware line

Amazon Fire 7 (2022), features

The latest version of the company’s smallest and cheapest model keeps the multi-touch screen of 7 inches diagonal, its HD resolution and an appreciable cut in the size of the bezels. Its engine is a MediaTek chipset with four cores at 2 GHz, which Amazon claims offers 30% more performance compared to the previous model.

It is accompanied by 2 Gbytes of RAM and storage capacities of 16 or 32 Gbytes depending on the version. The battery is another of the improved sections, achieving up to 10 hours, 40% more than the previous version. The charging and data port has also been updated with a USB Type-C.

RankCaddy, a new tool for SEO professionals

Amazon Fire 7

It has a dual 2-megapixel front and rear camera with 720p HD video recording for photos and video calls, while its operating system is the well-known FireOS version 8, specially prepared on the standard Android for Amazon tablets. we leave you a summary of your specifications:

Amazon Fire 7 2022
Screen IPS 7 inches resolution 1,024 x 600 dots, 171 dots per inch
Processor MediaTek MT8168V/B
RAM 2GB
Storage 16 / 32GB
connectivity WiFi 5, USB C and audio minijack port
Drums Up to 10 hours of autonomy.
cameras 2 megapixels both front and back
Operating system Fire OS 8
Dimensions and weight 180.68 x 117.59 x 9.67 millimeters, 282 grams

Amazon Fire 7 2022 is now available on the company’s website from 79.99 euros and the benefits associated with its Prime program, free one-day shipping, free returns and access to the Amazon content ecosystem, Prime Video or Photos free.

[mb_related_posts2]

The Amazon Fire 7 arrives in Spain, the best tablet in its price range

It is a very basic model, true, but -in our opinion- it is the best you can buy in this price range. And if you want something more, Amazon has superior models in its portfolio with 8 and 10 inches of diagonal and an equally attractive price.

The Amazon Fire 7 arrives in Spain, the best tablet in its price range 42

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Hardware

Huawei unveils the MateBook 16s, its new 16-inch computer that relies on video

Huawei has just lifted the veil on the MateBook 16s. This is an...
Communication

Huawei presents a laptop with an infinite screen and new headphones

huawei has presented in Berlin new products that are added to its catalog for...
Mobile

This will be the new Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G, which will be the new king of the mid-range

It's amazing how capable he is. Xiaomi to launch products and also ensure...
Apps

How to have internet in Spain with a prepaid eSIM?

If you are going to travel to Spain and want to be permanently connected...

More like this

Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apple

Attack “PACMAN” can cross the last defense of the M1 chip

Recently, MIT studies discovered an unfixable weakness in Apple Silicon chips. Basically, if...

© 2021 voonze.com.