Huawei presents a laptop with an infinite screen and new headphones

huawei has presented in Berlin new products that are added to its catalog for this 2022. Two new s and the new generation of its wireless is the highlight of this event, of which we are going to introduce you to its three main protagonists.

Next, we are going to introduce you to the new Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2, Huawei MateBook D 16 and Huawei MateBook 16s and detail its characteristics. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 new generation We start with a new generation of wireless headphones. After the success of the Huawei FreeBuds Pro with intelligent noise cancellation, their successors are now here, with changes at the design level, as well as improvements at the hardware level. FreeBuds Pro 2

This new generation of True Wireless Stereo headphones stands out for its exclusive sound system ‘Ultra-hearing True Sound‘, which intelligently coordinates two independent drivers for bass and treble. To reproduce treble sounds more accurately, they use a planar diaphragm, while bass and mids will be boosted by the four-magnet dynamic driver. The result is a frequency range of 14Hz to 48kHz.

Equipped with the technology of Triple adaptive equalizerare capable of automatically adjusting the sound and its volume taking into account the structure of the user’s ear canal or posture in a personalized way and in real time.

The improvements also apply to the active noise cancellation (ANC), with its Triple Mic ANC system, which increases the average ANC depth by 15% compared to its predecessor. Intelligent dynamic ANC 2.0 accurately identifies the environment and selects the most suitable noise cancellation mode to eliminate external noise even in flight, silencing the sound of engines.

Also, being equipped with IP54 splash water resistance, performance is not affected by rain or sweat. The FreeBuds Pro 2 are available from today for presale with a final price of €169 and a free Huawei Band 7. They will be on sale in Spain from July 7 with a price of 199 euros.

This is the Huawei MateBook D 16 laptop

The Matebook D16 is a new model of high-performance lightweight notebook with a large 16-inch screen. This laptop concept tries to adapt to the era of the hybrid office, giving users a productivity and creativity tool that meets their needs both at home and in the office.

It stands out first of all for its 16-inch FullView display, with a 90% screen-to-body ratio and a new 16:10 aspect ratio, with a wider view than traditional 16:9. It has the low blue light certification ensures that the screen accurately reproduces the colors of the images without generating a yellowish hue, while protecting the user’s eyes. In addition, the screen has a DC Dimming system to help users relieve eye fatigue.

Matebook D16

As we said before, it is a light model, only 1.7 kilos despite its metal body on the back cover, top cover, bottom cover and side elevation of the product.

For video calls, it has a couple of the most peculiar features. The AI ​​1080p camera has a feature called FollowCam that adjusts the screen in real time to keep the speaker in the center of the screen and avoid distractions for those who see you. On the other hand, the function Eye Contact uses AI to adjust to the user’s line of sight, so that instead of giving the impression that the interlocutor’s eyes are looking at the camera, they will appear to be looking at the other person’s.

By means of the super device functionyou can connect the laptop to other nearby Huawei devices effortlessly and work collaboratively with all of them, which is especially useful when using the function with smartphones and tablets.

The MateBook D 16 is available from today at two different settings: i7/16/512 for 1299 euros and i5/16/512 for 999 euros. Both options feature dual-channel RAM and a high-speed SSD drive. Huawei launches MateBook D 16 with an offer in which the user can take the MatePad 11 tablet with cover for the same price.

Features of the new Matebook 16s

The new Huawei MateBook 16s is the most powerful laptop in the MateBook series. However, it does not lose points at the design level, with an screen and a fairly light weight of 1.99 kilos.

On this 16-inch laptop, the bezels of the new MateBook 16S range from 5.2mm to 7.3mm, ensuring the screen-to-body ratio is up to 90%. Its aspect ratio is 3:2 and it has a 2.5K resolution HD display (2520 x 1680 pixels)with 100% sRGB wide color gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 189 PPI, and 300 nits peak brightness.

matebook 16s Intel Core i9-12900K shines again in another leak

Equipped with a 12th generation Intel Core processor, arrives in Spain in its i7 version incorporating 14 cores and 20 threads 4 with a maximum and turbo frequency of up to 4.8G Hz. Regarding graphics, the MateBook 16s uses Intel Iris Xe graphics. To help with cooling, it has the Shark Fin system with double blades in the shape of a shark fin, which favors efficient, effective and silent performance.

The Smart Conference solution of smart video conferencing Provides an immersive, secure and efficient video calling experience that adapts to complex environments, thanks to the 2MP 1080p camera integrated at the top of the screen, the wide angle of 88º and dual microphones. It also has the FollowCam and EyeContact functions detailed above.

Naturally, it also supports the Super Device feature on Huawei phones, tablets and other devices, but in this case too can be connected to a Huawei MateView monitor to have a larger screen surface with a 4K+ resolution and a screen of more than 28 inches between the laptop and the monitor.

The MateBook 16s is available from today for €1,699 and, like the previous model, a MatePad 11 tablet with a case is also given as a gift to make use of Superdevice directly.