how to find the best free ringtones for android

if you have proposed customize your mobile to the fullest, you already know that you can start by modifying its appearance by changing, for example, the wallpaper or the launcher. Then, you have the option to replace the default ringtone with a more original one that allows you to instantly identify when your mobile is ringing.

And you already know that Android allows you to add not only notification tones and alarm sounds to your mobile, but also different melodies for calls. Next, we explain how you can find the best free ringtones if you are not convinced by the ones that come on your Android mobile.

Our recommendation: Zedge

It has been on Google Play for many years, but that does not stop it from being one of the best customization apps that we can currently find, at least, if we talk about free apps. Not surprisingly, Zedge boasts a rating of 4.5 out of 5 and more than 100 million downloads.

In addition to a host of wallpapers, Zedge includes an audio library with a multitude of ringtones, alarm and notification. Once the app is downloaded and installed, you just have to do the following:

Within the ‘Ringtones’ section choose a ringtone from the recommendations or use its search engine to find the one you want.

Press the ‘Play’ icon to hear that ringtone, and if you like it, tap on that tune’s card to open the options.

Press the ‘Set’ icon and select one of the two options: ‘Set ringtone’ to assign the ringtone to all incoming calls or ‘Set contact ringtone’ if you prefer that it only rings when a specific person calls.

ZEDGE Ringtones and Backgrounds Developer: Zedge

Download it at: google play

Price: Free

Other free alternatives

Although Zedge is our top recommendation, on Google Play you can find hundreds of apps intended to provide you with all of free calls for your Android mobile. Some are specialized in specific melodies, such as popular music, loud ringtones (they increase the volume up to 200%), classical music, funny ringtones, soundtracks, animal sounds, etc.

But if what you are looking for is something generic like what Zedge proposes, you also have other equally valid alternatives. ‘Ringtones for Android’ is one of them: it has more than 50 million downloads and an average rating of 4.5 out of 5. ‘Song ringtones’ or ‘Audiko Ringtones for Android PRO’ are two other options with more than 5 million downloads.

Ringtones for Android Developer: Peaksel Ringtones Apps

Download it at: google play

Price: Free

song ringtones Developer: Ringtones for Phone

Download it at: google play

Price: Free

Audiko Ringtones for Android PRO Developer: Audiko Ringtones

Download it at: google play

Price: Free

How to change the ringtone of your mobile

There are applications that, if you grant them the appropriate permissions, automatically change the default ringtone for the one you just chose. But if you want to set as ringtone an audio file or a song that you have on your phone, you need to do the following (the process may vary slightly from layer to layer):