how to find the best free ringtones for android

if you have proposed customize your mobile to the fullest, you already know that you can start by modifying its appearance by changing, for example, the wallpaper or the launcher. Then, you have the option to replace the default ringtone with a more original one that allows you to instantly identify when your mobile is ringing.
And you already know that Android allows you to add not only notification tones and alarm sounds to your mobile, but also different melodies for calls. Next, we explain how you can find the best free ringtones if you are not convinced by the ones that come on your Android mobile.
Our recommendation: Zedge
It has been on Google Play for many years, but that does not stop it from being one of the best customization apps that we can currently find, at least, if we talk about free apps. Not surprisingly, Zedge boasts a rating of 4.5 out of 5 and more than 100 million downloads.
In addition to a host of wallpapers, Zedge includes an audio library with a multitude of ringtones, alarm and notification. Once the app is downloaded and installed, you just have to do the following:
Within the ‘Ringtones’ sectionchoose a ringtone from the recommendations or use its search engine to find the one you want.
Press the ‘Play’ icon to hear that ringtone, and if you like it, tap on that tune’s card to open the options.
Press the ‘Set’ icon and select one of the two options: ‘Set ringtone’ to assign the ringtone to all incoming calls or ‘Set contact ringtone’ if you prefer that it only rings when a specific person calls.
ZEDGE Ringtones and Backgrounds
- Developer: Zedge
- Download it at: google play
- Price: Free
Other free alternatives
Although Zedge is our top recommendation, on Google Play you can find hundreds of apps intended to provide you with all of free calls for your Android mobile. Some are specialized in specific melodies, such as popular music, loud ringtones (they increase the volume up to 200%), classical music, funny ringtones, soundtracks, animal sounds, etc.
But if what you are looking for is something generic like what Zedge proposes, you also have other equally valid alternatives. ‘Ringtones for Android’ is one of them: it has more than 50 million downloads and an average rating of 4.5 out of 5. ‘Song ringtones’ or ‘Audiko Ringtones for Android PRO’ are two other options with more than 5 million downloads.
Ringtones for Android
- Developer: Peaksel Ringtones Apps
- Download it at: google play
- Price: Free
song ringtones
- Developer: Ringtones for Phone
- Download it at: google play
- Price: Free
Audiko Ringtones for Android PRO
- Developer: Audiko Ringtones
- Download it at: google play
- Price: Free
How to change the ringtone of your mobile
There are applications that, if you grant them the appropriate permissions, automatically change the default ringtone for the one you just chose. But if you want to set as ringtone an audio file or a song that you have on your phone, you need to do the following (the process may vary slightly from layer to layer):
Get into the settings or configuration of your Android mobile and look for the sounds and vibration section (There are manufacturers who name it differently).
Access the ringtone options and you will find the different melodies that your mobile brings. For add a newtap the (+) icon, ‘My Sounds’ or any similar option.
In the file explorer, go to the folder where you have downloaded the sound (preferably in MP3) and select it. Automatically will change the ringtone for all calls incoming (you can do the same with the sound of notifications).
If what you want is to change the ringtone of a specific contact, you will have to open the ‘Contacts’ app of your mobile, edit the information of the person you want and choose from there the melody you want.