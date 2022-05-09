Apple, full speed ahead on services: home shopping delivery evaluated

It is now established that a gradually increasing contribution to the turnover records of the “big” of technology comes from the thriving (and profitable) service sector. Apple is also making a big voice in this area, the January numbers certify it. And the Cupertino board has no intention, according to information from Mark Gurman, to give up. Indeed, the idea is to insist, to up the ante.

The Bloomberg reporter in the latest edition of the newsletter Power On he confided that Apple would consider entering the business of Instacart, a company of delivery and collection of food active in the United States and Canada. Gurman mentioned Instacart, but if he had been Italian he could have said Gorillas or Everli, to give two examples within our reach.

The link it would have been Health: the foods purchased through the service would automatically end up on the app so as to have a more accurate nutritional monitoring with almost no effort on the part of the customer. Apple would not have gone beyond the idea, mainly because services of this type have margins of very thin income and are very unprofitable.