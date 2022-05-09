Apple, full speed ahead on services: home shopping delivery evaluated

It is now established that a gradually increasing contribution to the turnover records of the “big” of technology comes from the thriving (and profitable) service sector. Apple is also making a big voice in this area, the January numbers certify it. And the Cupertino board has no intention, according to information from Mark Gurman, to give up. Indeed, the idea is to insist, to up the ante.
The Bloomberg reporter in the latest edition of the newsletter Power On he confided that Apple would consider entering the business of Instacart, a company of delivery and collection of food active in the United States and Canada. Gurman mentioned Instacart, but if he had been Italian he could have said Gorillas or Everli, to give two examples within our reach.
The link it would have been Health: the foods purchased through the service would automatically end up on the app so as to have a more accurate nutritional monitoring with almost no effort on the part of the customer. Apple would not have gone beyond the idea, mainly because services of this type have margins of very thin income and are very unprofitable.
To take further steps towards the realization two services that the rumors have already spoken. We talked about the first almost a year ago, when Bloomberg himself wrote that Apple Pay would propose installment payment plans, both online and in physical stores. Apple Pay Later – the internal name of the service – would have made use of the collaboration of Goldman Sachs for the necessary liquidity, but since then nothing has materialized yet.
The other has been talked about for some time, the last time in March thanks to updates provided by Reuters. The Apple would be thinking of a subscription service for iPhones similar to the Pixel Pass that Google offers in America: an all-encompassing monthly subscription that every year would give the possibility to upgrade to the latest iPhone. Then it was said that the service would begin by the end of 2022, at the latest at the beginning of 2023. We’ll see.
Opening image from 123RF.