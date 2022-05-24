Google Lens improves its performance in Chrome for the desktop

When Google Lens, Google’s visual search tool, is a few months away from celebrating its first anniversary after its arrival on the desktop through Chrome, Google is taking a step forward in improving your desktop experience, making it possible from now show your results in a new sidebar on the right instead of opening a new browser tab, as it has been done to date.

The main advantage of this new behavior is that users will remain on the same page, without having to go to it to see the results related to the image in questionalthough the web will have to adapt its contents with the opening of the new right side tab, although luckily, many websites have adaptive designs.



Making Visual Searches Easier on the Desktop

This is an improvement that from today begins rolling out globally to all Chrome users, and where it is very possible that it is already present for the vast majority of users (personally I already have this behavior active in my browser).

In this way, when you are over any image on any website, when you click with the right mouse button on said image and choose “Search image with Google Lens”, users will have the results of the tool on the right instead of leaving the web page.

It will be when within the results of Google Lens, in the new sidebar, If you press the “Search image source” option, a new browser tab opens.

With this, Google wants using Google Lens less cumbersome on desktopand perhaps it is a first step to carry out future improvements of this tool on the desktop, after being present for quite some time, and evolving during all this time, on mobile devices with Android and iOS.

Remember that Google Lens is capable of quite effectively identifying the different objects that may be present in an image to favor another form of search beyond traditional Internet searches.

On this support page you will have the necessary instructions to use Google Lens in the desktop Chrome browser.