WhatsApp for Android, working on a new interface more similar to iOS

Finally the Android version of WhatsApp would be about to receive a new navigation interfacesomething certainly expected by many users who consider it obsolete and not very “user-friendly”.

BOTTOM BAR AS ON IOS

Unlike its iOS counterpart, the WhatsApp interface for Android it is cumbersome and not very immediate, given that to access most of the features you need to click on the three dots at the top right, next to the lens that allows you to search. The only key on the bottom is the one for accessing the selection of contacts.

As reported by WABetaInfo, in the version 2.23.8.4 beta for Android, Whatsapp would have started testing a new optimized interface that it expects a navigation bar at the bottom, the easiest one to reach even using a smartphone with one hand. On the bar there are keys for accessing contacts, communities, status and voice calls. Access to all other settings will still remain in place, i.e. the three dots at the top right, always next to the search button. Here you will also find the icon for accessing the camera and image gallery to share.

GREATER CONSISTENCY BETWEEN PLATFORMS

The lower navigation bar also on Android, in addition to making it easier to reach the main Whatsapp functions, will certainly also provide greater consistency between the different platforms. In fact, a different interface between iOS and Android can confuse and disorient users as they switch from one operating system to another. Whatsapp is working on several new features in recent weeks, on all platforms. Also in one of the latest betas for Android, information was found relating to the future possibility of blocking some chats by keeping them hidden and accessible only via biometric authentication. Newsletters and more time options for ephemeral messages would also be on the way.