Microsoft may suffer third block in acquisition of Activision Blizzard

- Advertisement -

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard could see its third blockade. Last Tuesday (20), New Zealand’s regulatory body expressed concerns about the deal valued at US$ 69 million (~R$ 345 million). Since April, Microsoft’s business has faced obstacles in the United Kingdom and the United States, which believe that competition will be severely hampered by possible exclusivity of heavyweight titles like Call of Duty, in addition to the consequences in the cloud gaming market.

A few days ago, the US Federal Trade Commission filed an injunction to block Microsoft from finalizing the deal with Activision. A judge in the United States accepted the request and temporarily blocked the purchase. - Advertisement - Now, the New Zealand Commerce Commission could be the next authority to block the takeover. In its preliminary report, the regulator expressed several concerns about the deal. He says he is investigating whether Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard will have a material impact on the cloud gaming market due to its “vertical effects”. This mention of verticality refers to the consolidations of the supply chain. In cloud gaming, the deal is considered a vertical merger because Microsoft operates the Xbox Cloud Gaming service that can benefit from Activision Blizzard content. Inter customers earn extra cashback on recharge and 50% discount on Inter Cel plan