Google Pixel, battery drain problems reported after the release of the Feature Drop

In the past few weeks, Google has released the QPR3 for Android 13 with the June security patches plus the Pixel Feature Drop for compatible Pixels i.e. Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pros.

EXCESSIVE CONSUMPTION AND LOSS OF SIGNAL

With the Feature Drop came many new features on Pixel. Among these, the traffic accident detectioncinematic wallpapers that use artificial intelligence to transform photos from 2D to 3D, wallpapers with emojisthe text transcription from the voice recorder andadaptive charging, feature that uses artificial intelligence from Google to help extend battery life.

Unfortunately, just in relation to the battery, after this update, several users (obviously we are talking about a minimal representative share) would have detected a sudden loss of independence in addition to a excessive overheating of the device a clear sign of a “battery drain” due to the activation in the background of some activity.

Some features arrived on Pixels with the Feature drop

Several users have also reported on Reddit as well some instability to cellular connectivity after installing the update, with sudden drops in signal, even in the presence of excellent coverage. In this case, it would seem that a restart of the smartphone can help mitigate the problem.

As far as battery consumption is concerned, judging by what has been reported, it would also seem to be particularly excessive, forcing, in many cases, users to recharge their device even twice to be able to get to the end of the day of use.

THIS IS NOT THE FIRST TIME THERE ARE SUCH PROBLEMS

This isn’t the first time Pixel owners have been dealing with overheating and battery issues. Last May, we recall, the Mountain View company was forced at the time to release a special update after having identified the cause in a change to the Google app backend which had “unintentionally caused these problems.” In that case, the resolution update was done “automatically”, without any user intervention.

At the moment, therefore, if a Pixel owner, following the Feature Drop update, is experiencing one of the problems mentioned, he can do nothing but wait for a solution from Google with a server-side intervention or a new firmware update.