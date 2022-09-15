Europe wants to improve the battery life of our smartphones and tablets

is looking to the lifespan of our phones and tablets by forcing manufacturers to release longer-lasting batteries. Likewise, brands will have to offer repairs for at least five years.

What to do to fight against planned obsolescence? The European Union would like to force manufacturers of smartphones and tablets to offer more sustainable products. The batteries will have to be more reliable over time and repairs accessible for at least five years.

It is The Financial Times which indicates that the European Commission would seek to impose new rules with regard to the technology of our daily life. For example, it would force manufacturers to provide at least fifteen different parts to authorized repairers over a period of five years. Enough to allow a good number of terminals to grab a few years of life.

Europe wants more reliable batteries over time

This new system would make it possible to keep a product longer, and thus reduce their carbon footprint. The Financial Times explains, for example, that this measure would save the equivalent of 5 million cars in terms of pollution.

One of the weak points of our smartphones are the batteries, which age very badly. Europe wants that they undergo extensive testing and that they are able to retain at least 80% of their capacity after 1000 charge cycles. It’s not won, given that some manufacturers are extremely aggressive with fast charging, which tends to quickly deteriorate autonomy. Note that flexible screen terminals (present or future) are not affected.

If this measure is adopted at the end of 2022, smartphones and tablets must display an energy label, such as those on washing machines or televisions. It will also inform about the resistance to water and dust. A way to complete the repairability index that appeared some time ago.

A new measure that should restrict manufacturers, but for a good cause. Recently, the EU imposed USB Type-C on all tech products, even those from Apple. A measure that will be applied from 2024.