iPhone 14 Pro Max promoted in the first teardown: repair is possible

In just one week we saw the presentation of the new s, the start of pre-orders and the publication of the very international reviews. There was also an in-depth analysis on some of the peculiarities of the 2022 range, from performance to battery autonomy. And now, before the iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max do theirs debut in stores (tomorrow, September 16th), we can give a first look inside the top model thanks to the video published by raw – but effective – channel PBKreviews.

INTERNAL COMPONENTS AND FINAL VOTE

The teardown allows us to observe how Apple has organized the internal components: according to international reviews, the small adjustments made would have allowed to improve the heat dissipation process and, at the same time, to simplify the replacement of some parts such as battery and display. PBKreviews does not think so completely, which as we will see below gives the smartphone design a rating below the sufficiency.

The 14 Pro Max battery is from 4.320mAh and to remove it it is necessary (or sufficient, it depends on your point of view) to apply a little alcohol to the edges in order to dissolve the glue that holds it anchored to the body. The disassembly then goes through the removal of many, many screws, of the rear and front cameras and of the motherboard (with graphite to improve heat dispersion).

In essence, PBKreviews promotes iPhone 14 Pro Max: Apple’s new top range deserves a 6.5 as follows: