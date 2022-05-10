EA announces The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth, a free-to-play mobile RPG

Electronic Arts continues to want to expand its mobile gaming portfolio and has partnered with Middle Earth Enterprise to do so. with whom he will develop The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earththe long-awaited return from the developer behind the only Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War releases five years ago.

As Malachi Boyle, Vice President of Mobile RPG for Electronic Arts shared for Businesswire: “The team is full of fans of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit and every day they unite their tremendous passion and talent to offer an authentic experience for gamers. Combining high fidelity graphics, cinematic animations and stylized art immerses players in the fantasy of Middle-earth, where they will come face to face with their favorite characters«.

And it is that according to the details advanced, Heroes of Middle-earth will focus on a turn-based combat system, making for an immersive narrative and use of a large roster of characters from both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Although as pointed out by the developer, the players «will fight through iconic stories from Tolkein’s world“, so the story of the game could take place at different times and places in the history of this fantasy world.

Although mention is also made of the presence of a large number of collectibleswhich along with this free-to-play model, points to The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth arriving under the popular gacha games modelloaded with numerous micro-payments.

So, although at the moment we still do not have a release date, it has already been confirmed. the next arrival of a first closed beta (limited by a regional scope not yet shared) as soon as this summer. A date that, in the absence of new details, could end up coinciding with the arrival of another of the long-awaited installments of this franchise, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum developed by Amazon Games, last seen at the Game Awards.