Dublin traffic LIVE: Over 150 jams on busy evening around the city

There are over 150 traffic jams reported across Dublin city this evening.
Meanwhile traffic is starting to build on the M50.
Traffic congestion is currently at 52% with a total of 150 traffic jams according to the Tom Tom Traffic index.
The following closures are scheduled for Dublin Tunnel this week: Wednesday 27 April 10pm to 5am, with a full closure on Thursday 28 April from 10pm to 5am.
Earlier crash on M7 cleared
An earlier crash on the M7 between J01 – M50/N7 and J01A – NEWLAND’S (East) in lane 1 has now been cleared.
Traffic is moving normally in the area.
Crash on the M7
A crash on the M7 is causing delays for motorists this evening, with traffic building up.
Tii Traffic tweeted: “Collision on M7 between J01 – M50/N7 and J01A – NEWLAND’S (East) Lanes affected Lane 1.”
Crash on the N7 causing delays
Motorists are advised that there is a two car collsion on the N7 South Bound between J1A – J1.
Tii Traffic tweeted: “Lane 1 blocked. Drive with care.”
Motorists facing delays after crash at Artane roundabout
A crash at the Artane roundabout heading toward the Malahide Road/Coolock is causing delays for some motorists this evening.
Traffic is heavy in the area and motorists are advised to approach with caution.
