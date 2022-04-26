Latest newsIreland

Dublin traffic LIVE: Over 150 jams on busy evening around the city

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

There are over 150 traffic jams reported across Dublin city this evening.

Meanwhile traffic is starting to build on the M50.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

Traffic congestion is currently at 52% with a total of 150 traffic jams according to the Tom Tom Traffic index.

Read:

Revenue officers make whopping €100,000 drug seizure in Dublin

Read more: The luckiest weeks to take your driving test in Ireland revealed

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

The following closures are scheduled for Dublin Tunnel this week: Wednesday 27 April 10pm to 5am, with a full closure on Thursday 28 April from 10pm to 5am.

For more information on upcoming closures click here

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

Dublin Live will keep you up to date with all the latest traffic incidents on this blog.

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Read:

Weak momentum for UBS wealth management in the US

Kim oLeary

Earlier crash on M7 cleared

An earlier crash on the M7 between J01 – M50/N7 and J01A – NEWLAND’S (East) in lane 1 has now been cleared.

Traffic is moving normally in the area.

  • Share

Kim oLeary

Crash on the M7

A crash on the M7 is causing delays for motorists this evening, with traffic building up.

Tii Traffic tweeted: “Collision on M7 between J01 – M50/N7 and J01A – NEWLAND’S (East) Lanes affected Lane 1.”

  • Share

Kim oLeary

Crash on the N7 causing delays

Motorists are advised that there is a two car collsion on the N7 South Bound between J1A – J1.

Tii Traffic tweeted: “Lane 1 blocked. Drive with care.”

  • Share

Kim oLeary

Motorists facing delays after crash at Artane roundabout

A crash at the Artane roundabout heading toward the Malahide Road/Coolock is causing delays for some motorists this evening.

Traffic is heavy in the area and motorists are advised to approach with caution.

  • Share

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleMeta will try harder to show us the metaverse
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Meta will try harder to show us the metaverse

Little by little, the months that have passed since last summer, Meta (then Facebook) announced their most ambitious...
Ireland

RTE Liveline listeners furious over New York Times Irish crossword clue

RTE Liveline listeners were left fuming by a crossword clue in this Sunday's New York Times. The crossword...
Communication

Amazon Prime debuts on TikTok

Everyone is falling, everyone ends up with their TikTok profile, including Instagram, and Amazon prime could not be...
Ireland

New Down Syndrome Centre opens in Sandyford to support children and families

A new Down Syndrome centre has opened this week in Sandyford to provide services and support for children...