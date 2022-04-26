MobileAndroidTech News

Filtered the first real images of a Google Pixel Watch

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Google needs a reference smart watch model for the Wear OS ecosystem in the same way that Pixel phones are for the Android ecosystem. It has been talking about a Google own smart watch for years, and everything seems to indicate that this reference smart watch could be a reality shortly after it is presented in society at Google I/O on May 11.

Thanks someone forgot prototype of a Pixel Watch In a restaurant in the United States, we have been able to find out what its physical appearance will be and, surprise!, the line of designs used by other brands will not be followed, as has been the norm.

The Android Central publication has had access to the real images of this device, confirming some rumors that have been taking place, denying others as well, and allowing us to better understand what Google’s bet will be like for its reference smart watch model.

The Pixel Watch, closer to reality

Google’s bet goes through a circular-looking front, but yes, free of bezels and with curved edges, and with a somewhat thicker metal chassis than usual in this category of devices, also housing a physical dial on its crown.

Noteworthy is the introduction of a Proprietary pressure strap lace systemwhich in principle will prevent the use of unofficial straps, although we hope that Google will cover customization needs beyond watch faces.

The different sensors are expected to be housed on the inside of the device, and have a wireless charging system. The technical aspects are unknown at this time, since the person who found it couldn’t get past the boot logo.

At the moment there are only rumors that point to the launch of Wi-Fi only models and with data connectivity, also having 32GB of capacity and I would bet on Wear 3.1 as the operating system.

In any case, there will not be long to wait to know all the details since it will be expected to be officially announced at the next developer event, which will take place on May 11.

The wait has been long and once it is officially announced, there will be no shortage of comparisons of all the features with respect to the Apple Watch, despite the fact that comparisons are already arriving in terms of physical appearance.

It only remains that prices can also become more competitive.

