Disney+: Trailer for the third season of “The Mandalorian” and “Andor”

There is a trailer for the third of the Star Wars series “The ”, as well as for the offshoot “ ” – plus animated short films “Tales of the Jedi”.

The group showed a first trailer for the third season of the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian” at the in-house exhibition of its fan club D23. We have known since May of this year that “Mando”, the main character played by Pedro Pascal, would return in a third installment. Disney named February 2023 as the start date – the video that has now been released only states the year 2023.

Familiar faces from the previous season

Since the “Star Wars Celebration” in May, the only thing known about the plot was that Mando and his protégé Grogu (also called “Baby Yoda” by fans) will travel to the planet Mandalore, the home of his clan. In the trailer, which is 1:50 minutes long, mainly well-known characters can be discovered: the armorer The Armorer (portrayed by Emily Swallow) and Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff), both Mandalorians; the seedy Greef Karga, leader of the Bounty Hunters’ Guild (Carl Weathers); the contributing since the first episode Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi) and the mechanic Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris).

Mando continues to paternally protect his Force-wielding companion Grogu (“A clan of two” is what the duo is called in the trailer), but he’s also been accused of removing his helmet, rendering him no longer considered a Mandalorian. The trailer features combat and wild spaceship chases, and ends with Mando’s question to Grogu, “Ready for an adventure?” The second season of the series came out in 2020 and continued the success of the first. It comprised 16 episodes, the first, however, only 8; Disney did not announce how many there will be this time – nor whether the start of the series will be synchronized internationally.

Disney also showed an “official” trailer for the series “Andor” at the D23 Expo. The company had already announced the new series about the pilot Cassian Andor from the Star Wars offshoot “Rogue One” (played again by Diego Luna) in 2020, but the first teaser trailer was only recently shown. The new trailer is action-heavy and shows more of the content: the beginnings of the rebellion against the Empire, set a few years before “Rogue One”. The series launches September 21 on Disney+ with 12 episodes (release order is yet unknown).

Also on display at D23 Expo was a trailer for a series of animated shorts set in the Star Wars universe, Tales of the Jedi. The films are slated to hit Disney+ on October 23. Disney also announced a second season of the sequel to the Clone Wars animated series, The Bad Batch, scheduled to premiere on January 4, 2023.

