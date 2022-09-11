Alone with the cast of “Tierra incógnita”, the horror series that comes to Disney Plus

unknown land closely follows the story of Eric and Mora, two brothers who make the decision to search for their parents who disappeared 8 years ago. Eric Dalaras (Peter Maurizi), you will discover a chilling world as you search for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of your parents. Raised by his maternal grandparents, Santiago (Osmar Nunez) and Aurora (Silvia Kutika), and with her sister Uma (Mora Fisz), Eric decides to run away from home and return to his childhood town, Cape Qwert, to find answers in the abandoned Tierra Incógnita park, where his parents were last seen. Together with his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome his fears to solve the mystery and find answers in a universe as dark as it is unknown. With a second season already recorded and ready, Plus disembark with this premiere knowing in advance that it will work.

TechSmart had the opportunity to interview part of the cast of this series that, in addition to Maurizi Y Fisz, with the participation of Thomas Kirzner like Axel, and Thomas Lepera in the role of Pablo, Eric’s best friend.

The production mixes different genres. (DisneyPlus)

–The genre is not very common in children’s or youth series, how did you experience this challenge?

Kirzner: And it is the first terrifying content that Disney Plus releases at least here nationally, so it is very nice. Within terror it has that cute side that is that fact.

Lepera: It is a shout of emotion that we want to give. But we can’t, we still can’t, but the truth is a cry of strong emotion. That is what the series generates for me at least.

Carla Pandolfi also participated in the interview with TechSmart. Her role is that of Carmela, the boys’ aunt who joins this search. And he gave us his opinion about the incursion into this genre so unusual in Latin America: “It is a great bet by Disney Plus that it decides to venture into this genre, but also adding mystery and terror to generate an adventure that is what finally happens with unknown land”, says the actress and adds: “The spectator generates that intrigue that keeps you on your toes to see what happens. And it’s also very challenging for you as an actor to go into those places that are not so conventional.”

Amusement parks have that challenge that they propose a quota of adrenaline and fear that we are willing to assume when we go to a game. What memories do you have of your own experiences?

Kirzner: The park brings back many memories of childhood and also that it has this terrifying aspect, abandoned. It’s like it gives a twist to your memories, also to the memories that maybe you had of an amusement park or those fears that you had repressed because you knew it wasn’t going to happen. To us here punctually with unknown land It happened to us that everything terrifying could happen.

The actress Veronica Intile gives life to Julia Lumens, the missing mother in Tierra Incógnita and also referred to this idea of ​​the parks. “An amusement park in itself is to put you face to face with fear”, while Pandolfi reaffirms the concept: “You know that if you enter a park of these characteristics it is because you are going to look for a stimulus that provokes that adrenaline in you”.

alone-with-the-cast-of-Tierra-incognita-the-horror-series.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> “Tierra incógnita”, the horror series for the whole family available on Disney Plus. (DisneyPlus) alone-with-the-cast-of-Tierra-incognita-the-horror-series.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

What is the anecdote filming that most amused you?

Maurice: We were getting ready to record and I accidentally got locked in the bathroom of the motor home. And the people who were doing our makeup had thought that I had already gone down, but I was locked up. And when I wanted to open the door I made a noise and they got scared.

Fisz: There, you saw the opportunity…

Maurizi: Yes, I said: “it’s time”. Then I started banging on the door, they started to get scared. I remember that Ester, who is one of the hairdressers, suddenly began to speak with this spirit. “If there is someone please knock twice (laughs). I made it last. It was 10 minutes of suspense. And at one point they opened the door and I hid and since they didn’t see me, I kept knocking.

Lepera: Guess who they sent to open the door!

The young cast of “Tierra incógnita”. (DisneyPlus)

–unknown land It also talks about the ties and the families that must be rebuilt when the classic “mom, dad and two children” disappears…

Useless: It seems to me that the whole series is related to this broken ties, where we no longer see the families that we had idealized.

Maurizi: It’s a story that talks a lot about traumas, about fear, family and all those problems or obstacles that we have to go through. They are the main axes of this story, in the Laras family. In addition, we see the relationship with our grandparents, with all the absence of our disappeared parents and also with the friendships that we generate in the town.

Everyone will go in search of Eric and Uma’s parents. (DisneyPlus)

The series is directed by Sebastian Pivotto and complete the cast Ezekiel Rodriguez, Joaquín Ochoa, Azucena Zhou, Lautaro Delgado, Martín Armendáriz, Fernando Malfitano and Valentina González, among others.

