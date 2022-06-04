Diablo Immortal is rocking it: It is already number 1 in downloads on the App Store

Devil Immortal has reached over a million downloads on Google Play within the first 48 hours of its release.

Although the iOS App Store does not show download figures, Blizzard has confirmed that it is now the #1 downloaded game on the App Store in the United States and more than 40 regions around the world.

So it looks like the game is working just as well on Android as it does on iOS. On Android, it has a score of 4.5 stars with 251,000 comments. In the App Store it has 23,000 fewer opinions, but a score of 4.7 stars slightly higher.

Time will tell if he can maintain this upward momentum. But it seems unlikely that it will stop any time soon.

Keep in mind that the indicated download figures only take mobile phones into account. But since the game is also available on PC, its popularity is possibly higher.

Diablo Immortal is available for free download on Android, iOS, and PC via Battle Net.