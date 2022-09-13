Developer Snapshots: Programmer news in a sentence or two

- Advertisement -
Our overview of small, interesting messages includes JFrog, Apache NetBeans, Next.js, MathML, WebKit and the Python library seaborn.
Here is the quite subjective selection of smaller messages of the past few days:
- DevOps specialist JFrog is the youngest member of the Rust Foundation. As a platinum member, the company is entitled to a seat on the board.
- Version 15 of the IDE Apache NetBeans, which is primarily designed for Java, includes additions for connecting to the Langauge Server Protocol (LSP) and editing YAML files (YAML Ain’t Markup Language).
- The Pulumi Infrastructure as Code (IAC) platform has received a number of additions, including the Kubernetes Operator 1.8.0 and extensions to the definitions via Pulumi YAML.
- The Next.js 12.3 web framework has innovations for Fast Refresh on board: Hot Reload is now available for the .env, jsconfig.json and tsconfig.json files. In addition, the release allows automatic TypeScript installation by adding a .ts file that automatically configures TypeScript and installs dependencies.
- More than a year ago, GitHub made the so-called GitHub Copilot available, a tool designed to directly support developers in their work. GibHub is now providing the results of the survey on the satisfaction of the target group with this tool on the website with evaluations and overview graphics.
- The first public draft of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) for the Mathematical Markup Language (MathML) 4.0 shows a preview of the upcoming version. MathML is intended to be to mathematics on the World Wide Web what HTML is to text.
- The WebKit Safari browser engine has switched from Apache Subversion to GitHub. This step already took place in June, but a blog entry recently provided information about the background, for example a desired cooperation from worldwide developers.
- The makers behind the seaborn Python library have announced release 0.12 of their software. This library for data visualization has reached a major release and was equipped by the developers with a completely new API, among other things. Detailed information on the new features and changes can be found in the seaborn 0.12 release notes.
- The PHP team has released the first release candidate for PHP 8.2, which is not suitable for production use. If you want to try it out, you are invited to participate in the bug reporting system if you find any errors.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -