iOS 16: So you can edit iMessages on your iPhone

- Advertisement -

iOS 16 is a rather special update that will bring with it many interesting features, so among them there are some that iMessage will receive. Of the characteristics to be rescued on this occasion, there is the option of being able to edit your on your even after sending them. Therefore, below is a brief explanation, address and limitations of the tool.

iMessages is the app where Apple recently decided to implement some new built-in options in iOS 16. Among the most notable features are: iMessage editing, unsending your iMessages and being able to mark messages as unread.

Previously, the unsend tutorial was published, so now we have to define aspects of editing iMessages with iOS 16.

This is how iMessages Edition works in iOS 16

As stated above, iOS 16 is bringing various updates for all iPhone users. In the free public beta (or paid developers) can become more and more aware of these functions. Here are the steps on how the iOS 16 iMessages editing tool works.

Once your iPhone device has iOS 16 (at the time of this post, in beta period) go to the Messages app.

Jump right into a conversation with the message you want to edit.

Make an extended press on said message, then you will have to select Edit.

Once here you can proceed to edit everything you need or want from the message in question. Then click on the blue icon.

It should be noted that the iMessage editing options only work for 15 minutes after sending it. Likewise, the annulment will only work under the same conditions.

Below you will find a reference image that will help you understand how to Edit iMessage with iOS 16. In addition to being able to edit to change your messages, you will also see the blue check reference mark on the right side:

Lastly, note that iMessage edit feature shows “Edited” when finished editing your messageit will be displayed next to the reading checkmark.

iMessage, limitations of the tool

The iOS 16 update perfectly enables the possibility of editing. However, Apple also states that in case you own iOS versions older than version 16, then users will still see the message without change. That is, if you make any changes with the function to change the message, but you sent it to a person with an iOS 15 device or less, they will not notice any change to the message.

Also, you can only have changes to iMessages for 15 minutes after sending. Within that period, you can change the message as many times as you want.