CORE-X5 and CORE-T5, a mobile and a tablet, the new Crosscall in the world of rugged devices

Today we have been able to meet the new members of the Crosscall family, a well-known brand of “ruggedized” mobile phones, a designer for professionals who work in environments where extra resistance is necessary, for athletes or for those who want to take underwater photographs without problems.

Today it expands the CORE range with a new mobile, the CORE-X5 and the CORE-T5 tablet. Both are designed for group communication, since they support the Push-To-Talk (PTT) function, which allows the mobile to be used as if it were a walkie-talkie (widely used in industry and security and defense sectors) .

With a 5-year warranty, and very easy to repair (the CORE-X5 has a 9.1 out of 10 in terms of repairability), they are key devices in the PMR (Professional/Private Mobile Radio) market, a communication system that uses a private mobile telecommunications network for professionals with specific reliability and security needs. Crosscall devices are already used in the French Ministry of the Interior, the French Ministry of the Armed Forces, as well as in European projects, and since last year Crosscall has been the brand of the French Gendarmerie and National Police, with 230,000 terminals adapted to their specific needs.

CORE-X5, rugged mobile optimized for PMR

This new mobile has been designed for those who work in harsh environments, and is optimized for PRM use with full coverage: public and private 4G networks, including bands 28, 38 and 40. It has a 100 dB loudspeaker, ideal for communicating in noisy environments.

It has four programmable side buttons, larger in size, to facilitate its use even with gloves. There’s the Push-To-Talk (PTT) functionality accessible with a single touch in any situation. Although it is compatible with most PTT applications on the market, the X-TALK application is installed natively.

The battery is 4,940 mAh, and has a range of 14 hours in PTT and 15 hours in GPS navigation. The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, and it has accessories adapted to PMR use, such as the HOLSTER to carry the smartphone on the belt, the X-CHEST chest harness and the X-ARMBAND bracelet, which allow greater mobility.

It is waterproof to IP68 standard, and the screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 glass, resistant to scratches and shocks. It has passed 15 tests of the MIL-STD-810H military standard.

CORE-T5, the all-terrain tablet

The second device presented is a tablet with IP68 certification, military standard MIL-STD-810H, GLOVE TOUCH and WET TOUCH functions for use in wet environments, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, resistant to scratches and shocks and a very long battery life ( 7,000mAh).

It has also been designed specifically for PMR use, and its speaker is also 100dB, with two programmable side buttons that can be configured in any PMR application.

It is also compatible with Crosscall accessories, such as the X-STRAP, a shoulder strap designed specifically for the Crosscall tablet, which allows the user to continue working while keeping the CORE-T5 within easy reach.