Dublin traffic LIVE: Part of Dublin Tunnel shut following breakdown, vehicle on fire on M7

1 m50 dublin.jpg
1 m50 dublin.jpg

A part of the Dublin Tunnel is currently shut due to a breakdown.

The left lane of the North Bore is closed to traffic.

Motorists have been urged to drive with care.

We will bring you all the latest updates on our live blog below.

16:41Emma Nevin

Breakdown in Dublin Tunnel cleared

The earlier breakdown in Dublin Tunnel has been cleared and all lanes have reopened.

16:30Emma Nevin

Incident on M7 cleared

The incident of a vehicle on fire on the M7 between J1A and J2 has been cleared.

16:13Emma Nevin

Vehicle on fire on M7

A vehicle is on fire on the M7 between J01A Newland’s and J02 Kingswood (west).

The first lane was blocked but the incident has now been moved into the hard shoulder.

