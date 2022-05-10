Brave’s search engine already serves more than 4.5 billion searches a year

Brave Search en brave’s seekera new search engine that is still in the beta phase, but whose growth seems to be accompanying that of the browser that it has been complementing for a few versions, although it is not exclusive to it.

It was a little over a year ago when the Brave search engine was first known, another Brave Software service focused on respecting privacy, but with a feature that few of the alternative search engines, those that also respect privacy, user privacy, offer their users: independent results of the tracking of the greats of the sector.

Thus, while for example DuckDuckGo, the main reference when it comes to alternative search engines, draws heavily on the results of Big or Yahoo!, anonymized for their users and completed by their own crawlers, or that Startpage it does the same with Google results, everything indexed by the Brave search engine is through its own crawlers.

Brave Search started its beta phase last year and still in the same state, with nuances. From then until now, it has accumulated a good number of improvements, including translations into different languages, the occasional customization option and, above all, a wider variety of results, also by content (images, videos, news, etc).

The best sign that the Brave browser has matured quickly is its inclusion as a default option in the Brave browser, a place with responsibility that it is covering quite well, although it still has a long way to go to catch up with the spearheads of its class. . It’s all a matter of continuing to polish the experience and popularize it beyond the Brave environment.

Brave Search growth update: we passed 12.5 million daily queries, which annualizes to over 4.5 billion queries. https://t.co/KOnH6uuFYG — Brave Software (@brave) May 6, 2022

The most recent statistics of the company point to a moderate but constant growth by which the Brave search engine already exceeds the 12.5 million daily searches, which translates to more than 4.5 billion searches per year. That now, because the percentages grow monthly as well. And it’s not out of beta yet.

Looking at it from another angle, it’s still a long way from DuckDuckGo’s 100 million daily searches, but it lacks DuckDuckGo’s track record and inertia, so we’ll have to see what happens when it gains traction and, who knows, spreads to other browsers.

In fact, it doesn’t seem like a coincidence that DuckDuckGo has launched its mobile browser and is preparing to do it on PC, not expressly because of the appearance of Brave Search, but because of the general situation: the best way to support your search engine is to do it with your browser. That’s why Google fits so well with Chrome, Bing with Microsoft Edge and the Brave search engine with… Brave, of course.

In my opinion, it still needs to improve performance compared to more mature alternatives, but it looks great. If you are interested in trying the Brave search engine (or adding it to your list of search engines), you have it at Brave Search. Where else?