BeReal will allow you to share songs from Spotify

After the end of the year 2022 as one of the most popular applications in the stores of Google and Manzana for devices Android and iOS, BeReal has started to develop new features to maintain its preference among people and increase its amount of downloads.

That is why the platform has focused its first efforts in the year 2023 on the inclusion of a feature that would integrate the sharing function music of Spotify in platform publications. This new way of generating content in the application it would be optional and would not add modifications of any kind to the images that are shared in the social network.

Unlike other platforms that offer a catalog of songs within your own service, BeReal I would not be trying to have a picklist that can be offered to users, but rather have them sync to this social network with Spotify so that all the music included in this platform could also be used in the application of Photographs.

BeReal will be able to synchronize with Spotify to share music and podcasts on the social network. (Twitter/@alex193a)

According to the developer and application analyst, Alessandro Paluzzithis integration between the characteristics of both Applications will allow users to share photos that include music just like you can do on Instagram with images with sounds and it will be compatible with the versions of the platform for devices iOS and Android.

However, unlike what you can do on Instagram, which allows you to choose what music links to a particular image within the app, BeReal pretends that people can only share images next to the songs they were listening to at that moment from the application of Spotify. In this way the idea of ​​being a social network in which people are shown without filters and as they are, it is still maintained with this characteristic additional.

According to the publication made by Paluzzi in his account of instagrampeople will not only be able to share the songs they were listening to at the time of posting on BeRealbut the podcast They will also fall into the categories of content that can be shared next to the images inside of platform.

BeReal will be able to synchronize with Spotify to share music and podcasts on the social network. (Twitter/@alex193a)

This feature would not be enabled by default within the application of BeReal because within the Configuration menu, a new tab called Music and within it you can establish a login to Spotify through the platform. “Listen to music or podcast when you take your BeReal to share with your friends” is the message that appears in this section.

Similarly, if people do not want to have a link between their profile on the social network and the platform of streaming of Audioyou can follow the same access path and press the “Log out” button that will be included next to the icon Spotify and the name of the user owner of the account.

The social platform is still continuing development of this new feature within its service, which has not yet confirmed a set date or period of public release for users of Android either iOS.

BeReal will be able to synchronize with Spotify to share music and podcasts on the social network. (Twitter/@alex193a)

In addition, it is not yet known what posts that include music in each one of them, although due to the style of diffusions that it makes BeReal can be ruled out application of any type of addition that modifies the aesthetics of the Photographs originals captured by users.