How to free up space in Apple’s iCloud

users of have run into the problem that their memory of iCloud-shared-photo-library-to-iphones/">iCloud is full, since in all the devices of the brand, Mac, iphone either iPad has a free capacity of 5 GB, however, the photos taken with the device reach that total.

Usually what takes up the most storage space are the media files but also, the backup copies that are made over time.

Also, users can review messaging apps like their own Messages of Manzana, WhatsApp either Telegram since they are applications that also tend to take up a lot of storage space on the cloud.

Alternatives to free up space

One of the alternatives to free up space in the mobile cloud is to transfer your photos to a shared album which will be available in the latest version of iOS either ipad OS. In this place you can upload up to 5000 photos, however, if you exceed 1GB the device will stop.

After sharing them, they can be deleted from the app Photos This will free up more space in your iCloud storage. Likewise, family and friends can be invited, but if desired, there can be only one account in this tool.

“A shared album can store up to 5,000 photos and videos. If you reach the shared album limit, you must delete photos or videos before adding new ones. Photos and videos that are shared will remain in iCloud until manually deleted.

What can be done in iCloud

On the one hand, with iCloud users can search, organize and share all the photos and videos from any device regardless of whether they are from yesterday or years ago. They can also easily access all the files stored on iCloud Drive from any device.

“iCloud Drive lets you organize your files into folders, rename them, and label them with colors. And when something is changed, the change is applied on all devices. You can even automatically save all the contents of the folders in iCloud Drive Desk and documents of Mac”, they indicated.

Also, people can perform an automatic backup, since iCloud makes a back up iOS and iPadOS devices when connected to power and a network Wifi.

So if you lose the device or buy a new one, users can recover all the content, since they are in the Apple cloud. There are 50 GB, 200 GB and 2TB plans that can be found on the main page of the device.

Likewise, if the family nucleus has iOS devices, “they can be shared with the same group of ‘Share with family‘, so that everyone has access to shared storage,” the company said. This will allow you to have joint documents, photographs and so on.