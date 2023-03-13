5G News
The crew of a flight that suffered turbulence forces passengers to delete the photos from their mobile phones

The crew of a flight that suffered turbulence forces passengers to delete the photos from their mobile phones

Mobile

Published on

By Abraham
the crew of a flight that suffered turbulence forces passengers to delete the photos from their mobile phones
the crew of a flight that suffered turbulence forces passengers to delete the photos from their mobile phones
- Advertisement -

The crew of a Lufthansa flight that had to make an emergency landing after suffering “strong turbulence” ordered passengers to delete all photos and videos they had of the incident.

Rolanda Schmidt, one of the seven people injured on board the flight, told insiders that the plane suffered severe turbulence, sending food and personal belongings flying throughout the cabin.

Schmidt hit his head on the plastic tray on the seat in front of him during the first big crash. Once the plane stabilized and began to climb rapidly, he said he was thrown out of his seat and hit his head on the roof of the aircraft again.

- Advertisement -

“I felt like I had hit the eye of a tornado”Schmidt said. “It did not stop. I thought we were going down.”

Schmidt alleged that as the plane was descending toward Dulles International Airport to make an emergency landing, a stewardess ordered herself over the public address system “delete all your photos and videos.”

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the processor may not appeal to everyone

About five minutes later, Schmidt said the same flight attendant made a second announcement with the same instructions. This time, however, the flight attendant implied that it was to protect the privacy of other passengers.

Another passenger on the flight confirmed that the flight staff asked the passengers to delete all their photos.

- Advertisement -


- Advertisement -



