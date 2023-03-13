samsung galaxy s23 starts very well: record pre orders in korea

- Advertisement -

It seems that the pre-orders of the new generation of Samsung’s top-of-the-range smartphones, the , are going well: the feedback is extremely positive in India, and in South Korea the word “record” is even brought up. According to local news channels, the number of pre-ordered units in the home of the giant was 1.09 million, which is not only 7% more than seen with the S22, but also the highest ever for a Galaxy S. The only Samsung range to have done better was the Galaxy Note 10, which had reached 1.4 million. For reference, the fourth generation foldables (Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4) had stopped just short of 1 million.

As often happens in the pre-order scene, the most prestigious device was the most popular: S23 Ultra alone represents 60% of the total. The “basic” S23 follows very far, with 24%, while the intermediate S23 Plus is at the rear with about 15%. This is also a fairly common result. However, it should be remembered that, generally, the less prestigious models have better sales performance in the following months.

It is interesting to note that South Korea is historically the only market other than North America that receives the Galaxy S (or in general the top of the range) with , therefore we can exclude that the increase in pre-orders is due to the fact that this year the Snapdragon is “universal”. It is true that the S8G2 is manufactured by TSMC rather than Samsung Foundries, and it is now very clear that TSMC’s manufacturing process is superior in terms of energy efficiency and temperatures. However, it is true that the preliminary reviews have been quite enthusiastic, even if we certainly cannot speak of a big revolution compared to the previous generation. But after all, who is expecting it anymore?

(updated February 14, 2023, 1.40pm)