Bad Sisters Apple TV+ Wins BAFTA Award: Best Drama Series.

The streaming success of Manzana continues to grow, and this time it has been recognized at the awards BAFTAwhere his dramatic series Apple TV+ Bad Sisters took the award for Best Drama Series.

This distinction marks an important milestone for Manzana TV+since it is the first time that the streaming platform has obtained awards BAFTA.

Learn more about Bad Sisters.

“Bad Sisters” has captivated audiences with its unique blend of black comedy and drama. The plot revolves around the Garvey sisters, who devise a cunning plan to assassinate ‘prick‘, the abusive husband of Graceone of the main characters.

The show, written by Sharon Horgan, is based on a previously existing Belgian limited series format.

Cast of Sisters until death.

One of the outstanding performances of the series was that of Anne-Marie Duff, who received the award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of the character Grace.

Duff delivered a compelling and moving performance, masterfully capturing the emotional complexity of her role.

The cast of “Bad Sisters” also includes talented actresses such as Eve Hewson, Sarah Greene and Eva Birthistle, who brought their talent and charisma to the show. The chemistry between the cast was palpable and contributed to the overall success of the series.

Bad Sisters Apple TV+ wins BAFTA award.

When “Bad Sisters” premiered in AppleTV+ in August 2022, it received rave reviews from critics.

Critics praised the strong narrative, clever script, and outstanding performances.

The series also resonated with the public, leading to Manzana to commission a second season, which is currently in the pre-production stages.

The award BAFTA to the Best Drama Series for “Bad Sisters” is a deserved recognition of the quality of the program and the talent of its creative team.

AppleTV+ has proven its ability to produce high-quality content and attract demanding audiences.

The streaming platform has been investing in the production of original content and has managed to attract prominent talent from the entertainment industry.

With hits like “Bad Sisters“, AppleTV+ continues to establish itself as a major force in the world of television and streaming.

In summary, AppleTV+ has won its first awards BAFTA thanks to his dramatic series “Bad Sisters”.

The show has been praised by both critics and audiences, and its recognition at the awards BAFTA highlights the quality and success of the content produced by AppleTV+.

With a second season on the way, it is expected that “Bad Sisters” continue to captivate viewers and consolidate the prestige of Manzana TV+ in the entertainment industry.