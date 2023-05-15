Would you accept a free TV with two screens to watch ads all the time on one of them?

Although it may seem like a joke, you can already get the first free TV! You just have to stick to a small “but”: watch ads non-stop . Telly is a new television that seeks to reinvent advertising. They promise that the broadcast of what you are seeing will never be cut off again, but… is it profitable?

The creator of Pluto TV is now aiming to break into the television market. The television industry is involving television manufacturers, such as Samsung, Vizio and LG, who not only sell the TV, but also trade ads and user data through it. As a result, a strong business model is needed to deliver a high-quality TV. If you want to get hold of Telly, the first shipments will start this summer for those who sign up at www.freetelly.com. Netflix Releases for August 2021 How does it work? Are these two different TVs? whatTwo separate ? As you can see in the image, the pack is made up of a high-quality television (which costs around 1,000 euros) that offers you an optimal television experience. Just below the soundbar is a second, smaller screen displaying various ads. These ads are personalized for you and it is not possible to deactivate them. For the past two years, Telly has been working on developing the first dual-screen Smart TV available for free. This television combines a cinema television screen 55-inch 4K HDR with a separate integrated smart display and premium sound bar. It works with tellyosan operating system built for a dual-screen world, delivering experiences beyond just streaming in the living room. - Advertisement -

When you’re viewing something on the top screen, the bottom screen goes into an ambient mode for less distracting. But when you’re looking for something to watch, Telly can recommend content through the second screen.

- Advertisement -

The Telly’s AI it also helps users discover new content by providing reviews and recommendations for movies and TV shows. In addition, they can be done video calls from the main screen and watch movies or sports together with other people. there is also a game room on Telly with over 40 video games, from arcade classics to immersive multiplayer experiences.

Telly also has an innovative AI-powered voice assistant called “hey telly» that connects smart home experiences like never before.

On average, people keep their TV for six years, and TV manufacturers often don’t make much of a profit. In the case of Telly, the TV is packed with many impressive features. For example, the controller has a microphone which could be used in future updates, such as adding the ability to sing karaoke on the TV. If Telly works properly, that second screen could be the bottom of the TV, where viewers can see personalized ads that interest them.

In addition, it is compatible with any television provider, as well as with streaming applications. Users can connect their devices through the three HDMI ports built into the TV or via the built-in TV tuner. In addition, Telly comes with a device for Android TV 4Kbut it can also connect with other streaming devices like Amazon Fire Stick or Apple TV, to provide a personalized TV viewing experience.

It will give away 500,000 televisions

Telly has announced that reservations are now open for the first 500,000 free units that will begin shipping this summer. But your goal is send millions of televisions in the future. The intention is to revolutionize both the television industry and its business model. The company seeks to allow advertisers to fully subsidize the cost of the television to the consumer and deliver it completely free. Ilya Pozin, the CEO of Telly and founder of Pluto TV, claims that Telly is the biggest innovation in television since color.

In the past, we’ve all had to pay for both the device and the content viewed, while companies make billions from the ads displayed. But Telly seeks to change all that. By founding Pluto TV, they created an entirely new model that offered free tv content.

Now, with Telly, they seek to offer real television for free, and allow advertisers fully pay the price of the television for end users. The company believes that its innovation will not only revolutionize the television industry by offering the most innovative television on the market, but it will also revolutionize the industry’s business model.