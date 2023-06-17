ASRock’s AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT with 16GB VRAM Registered in Eurasia

- Advertisement -

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) this week filed regulatory registration for an A-brand modelSRock da video card OMG Radeon RX 7800 XT, which has not yet been launched by the company on the market. According to information from the VideoCardz website, the GPU that was regulated is called Radeon RX 7800 XT Phantom Gaming and should feature 16 GB of VRAM, just like its predecessor model. At the moment, this is what is known about this version.





A ASRock looks like be preparing two models, the Phantom Gaming in black (which should look like the RX 7900 XT) and a white edition. Both models would have factory overclocking to boost their respective performance. Remember that AMD debuted its current RDNA 3 graphics microarchitecture with the high-end Radeon RX 7900 XT/XTX graphics cards. After this, the company jumped straight to the RX 7600without a possible RX 7800 model announced before.




