ASRock’s AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT with 16GB VRAM Registered in Eurasia

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) this week filed regulatory registration for an A-brand modelSRock da video card OMG Radeon RX 7800 XT, which has not yet been launched by the company on the market.
According to information from the VideoCardz website, the GPU that was regulated is called Radeon RX 7800 XT Phantom Gaming and should feature 16 GB of VRAM, just like its predecessor model. At the moment, this is what is known about this version.
A ASRock looks like be preparing two models, the Phantom Gaming in black (which should look like the RX 7900 XT) and a white edition. Both models would have factory overclocking to boost their respective performance.
Remember that AMD debuted its current RDNA 3 graphics microarchitecture with the high-end Radeon RX 7900 XT/XTX graphics cards. After this, the company jumped straight to the RX 7600without a possible RX 7800 model announced before.
Speculation points out that the possible Radeon RX 7800 XT should be equipped with the Navi 31 or 32 GPU. It is also likely that the model will have up to 60 computing units and up to 3840 stream processors, in addition to a 256-bit memory bus.
Rumors also suggest that Radeon RX 7800 XT can be 4%, 8% and 12.5% better at 1080p, 1440p and 4K in games, respectively, in comparison with the RX 6800 XT. There is still no prediction of when the RX 7800 XT should be launched, nor its price.
And you, what do you expect about the RX 7800 XT? Tell us in the comments down below!