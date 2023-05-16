Apple accused again in France of planned obsolescence

Apple is accused in France Of planning the obsolescence of its smartphonesconsequently limiting the possibility of repair. The complaint filed by the Halt Planned Obsolescence (HOP) association describes the alleged practice of “associate the serial numbers of spare parts with those of the iPhone, also via microchip, giving the manufacturer the possibility to limit repairs by unauthorized repairers or to remotely degrade a smartphone repaired with generic parts“. HOP’s will is to “guarantee the right to repair devices according to the logic of the real circular economy“.

The Cupertino company has been under investigation in France for planned obsolescence for some time now, in 2020 a fine of 25 million euros was imposed by the Direction générale de la Concurrence, de la Consommation et de la Répression des fraudes (DGCCRF). On the other hand, the fine imposed on Apple by the Italian Antitrust amounts to 10 million. Finally, 113 are the millions paid by the Californian company in the United States for the same reason.