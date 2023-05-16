Lava Agni 2 5G is announced with curved AMOLED screen, Dimensity 7050 and competitive price

After several rumors and leaks, Indian mobile phone maker Lava has announced its new device in the Indian market, the Lava Agni 2 5G. The device has a curved back panel with a large circular camera module similar to the OPPO Find X6 Pro. It hits the market as one of the most affordable devices with a curved AMOLED screen and MediaTek’s Dimensity 7050 chipset.

The Lava Agni 2 5G has a glass rear finish and a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED panel with FullHD+ resolution, support for 120 Hz refresh rate, maximum brightness of 950 nits, HDR10+ and Widevine L1.

It hits the Indian market as the first mobile phone powered by the Dimensity 7050 chipset, a rebranded version of MediaTek's Dimensity 1080. The Lava Agni 2 5G features 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, in addition to 8 GB of virtual RAM.

In the operating system, the device comes standard with Android 13 and Lava claims that it does not have any bloatware installed. The company promises two major Android updates and three years of security patches.

In the photographic set, it features a quadruple module with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a pair of auxiliary macro and depth sensors with 2 megapixels each. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel front sensor.

For power, there is a 4,700mAh battery unit with 66W fast charging support. According to Lava, the device reaches 50% charge in just 16 minutes when plugged in. There is also support for unlocking by facial recognition and fingerprint reader under the display.

Technical specifications

6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek’s Dimensity 7050 Platform

8 GB of RAM memory

256 GB internal storage

16 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultra-wide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS and USB-C port

4,700 battery with 66W fast charging

android 13

price and availability