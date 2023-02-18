AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D appears in benchmarks and displays lower score than Ryzen 9 7950X

AMD has finally confirmed that its new processors with 3D V-Cache will be available on February 28th. The Ryzen 9 7950X3D is the most advanced model with technology that allows cache memory of up to 128 MB in L3, and before hitting the market, the hardware had its benchmark tests revealed this Friday (17). The CPU appeared in the database of Geekbench 5 and Blender. Curiously, Ryzen 9 7950X3D scores were lower than Ryzen 9 7950Xits “normal” version without 3D V-Cache that costs US$ 599 (about R$ 3,089), while the model with more robust cache is sold with a suggested price of US$ 699 (about 3,600).

It is worth remembering that the model with 3D V-Cache has the same number of cores as the common version, but there are some differences that can be pointed out. The Ryzen 9 7950X3D has a base clock of 4.2GHz, 120W TDP and 144MB L2+L3 cache. The Ryzen 9 7950X sports a base clock of 4.5GHz, 170W TDP and only 80MB L2+L3 cache.

- Advertisement - The Ryzen 9 7950X3D scored an average of 558.59 in Blender. Although it is faster than the Intel Core i9-13900K with 557.17 points, the model was behind the Ryzen 9 7950X with an impressive 590.28 points, that is, we are talking about a difference of almost 6%. In Geekbench 5, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D scored 2,157 points in single-core and 21,841 points in multi-core. Such numbers suggest that the model with strong cache is about 15% slower than the Ryzen 9 7950X in multi-core.

Blender is an animation and visual effects creation platform, therefore, it benefits from the high performance of a single and multi-core processor, as well as specific software-based optimizations. Geekbench 5, in turn, is a synthetic benchmark that evaluates performance in different workloads.

Although they try to simulate real applications to evaluate the performance of a CPU, none of the test platforms are able to faithfully represent the real benefits of a processor, such that they can vary according to its energy consumption, thermal management, among several other factors rarely considered by benchmarks. - Advertisement - Furthermore, the tests are not optimized to take full advantage of the 3D V-Cache architecture, but it is a fact that there are real-life applications that will directly benefit from the large capacity of on-board memory, mainly games.

Offers on AMD processors