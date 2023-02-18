5G News
Rick Scott adds exception for Medicare, Social Security in plan

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
230217 rick scott al 0839 5a04b6.jpg
By Sahil Kapur and Liz Brown-Kaiser

Facing criticism from Democrats and frustration from Republicans, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., has amended his controversial “Rescue America” plan that called for all federal legislation to sunset.

The plan now lists “specific exceptions of Social Security, Medicare, national security, veterans benefits, and other essential services.”

The previous language read: “All federal legislation sunsets in 5 years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.”

The new language says: “All federal legislation sunsets in 5 years, with specific exceptions of Social Security, Medicare, national security, veterans benefits, and other essential services. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again. Note to President Biden, Sen. Schumer, and Sen. McConnell — As you know, this was never intended to apply to Social Security, Medicare, or the US Navy” (bold included in plan).

The change comes after Democrats made this an issue in the 2022 midterms and President Biden, in his State of the Union, again attacked the plan. Scott had previously stood by the document, including the legislative sunsets provision. He was the NRSC chairman last cycle and faces re-election in Florida next year.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell in a recent radio interview called the 12 Point Plan “just a bad idea.”

“I think it will be a challenge for him to deal with this in his own re-election in Florida, a state with more elderly people than any other state in America,” McConnell added.

This isn’t the first time Scott has edited his controversial 12-point plan while under fire. Last year, after its release, he tweaked language that effectively called for higher federal income taxes on lower-income people.

 

