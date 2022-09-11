5 ways to protect yourself from harassment on social networks

Bullying in general is a quite complicated and deep topic that should never be taken lightlywhether it be children, adolescents or even adults.

Now in recent times, the variant of that has been hitting the hardest is the one that originates from such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and many others that lend themselves to various users to chase and intimidate people.

This can lead to psychological and/or physical problems in the person, so if you know someone or you yourself are being harassed on social networks, there are a few tips you can follow to know what to do and how to yourself from theseso pay attention.

Block the stalker from your social networks and protect your accounts

Whether the bullying occurs on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any other social network, The first thing will always be to configure the privacy of your account in order to distance the harasser permanently. To get started, you should ideally maintain strict security settings on each social network you use.

For example, you can choose to keep your Instagram profile private, and for Facebook and/or Twitter choose directly to block the stalker in question. Even if it is harassment by phone calls or text messages, you can block him in the same way from practically any mobile.

Download a good antivirus and keep your mobile protected

This is golden advice, and as it should be done whenever there is a cyber threat or harassment, it is best that you download a reliable antivirus for your device and that it detects any type of suspicious activity that is carried out.

There are many quality antiviruses that you can find both on Google Play and on the App Store, although if you want to know our opinion, go straight for Microsoft Defender which is a great option.

Study changing your cell phone number and email

Difficult decisions require strong wills, so if the bullying has already reached a serious point that does not seem to improve, you can always choose to change your phone number as well as your email address, this being a quite an important change but that could certainly make a difference in your situation.

You can even create a new email or get a temporary phone number at least until the bullying issue is resolvedso that later you can return to your originals with much more calm and tranquility.

Report bullying or harassment when it happens

It is always important to remind you that social networks, today, already have support to receive reports of publications or conversations that come from harassers. Therefore, when the aggressor user contacts you, report it immediately so that the platform can take action on the matter.

Choose not to respond to the harasser and report him

Last but not least, you should always think about the option of not responding to the harasser and thus avoid his game, which is precisely what he wants you to do. The reality is that they enjoy making you feel bad and intimidated, so avoid paying attention to what they tell you that sooner or later they will get bored and go for someone new, unfortunately.

To this we must add that, if doing nothing does not work and the harasser is still behind you, The best thing to do is go to the authorities. so that they intervene in the best possible way and find the subject that is chasing you.