5 applications to translate conversations in real time on Android and iPhone mobiles

What is the first thing you think about when going to a new country? Exactly, the language is one of the most determining factors when traveling to a place where people don’t speak the same as in our country.

For this there are many apps that today offer instant translations, so that in this way users can communicate in real time face to face, so if this is of your current interest then you can 5 quality options that won’t leave you alonewhether you have an Android mobile or iPhone.

Google Translate

It was impossible for the most used translator in the world to be left out of this list, and although it is well known that on many occasions his translations are not entirely correct, it is undoubtedly a lifesaver that can help you in a simple and fast way.

You only have to press on the microphone button shown in the upper left areaand then start talking and the translator transcribes the entire conversation on your Android or iOS device.

Yandex translate

Here we now have Yandex Translate, another of the most well-known translators lately for Android or iPhone, who offers the option of translate conversations in real time in more than 90 different languagesnot counting the different internal functions it has.

Among the highlights of this is its good offline translation for when you are offlinea feature that is seen more and more in this type of app, including Google Translate.

Microsoft Translator

The time has come for the official Microsoft translator, a job well done that leads to a reliable app that has a distinctive format to perform translations in real time.

With the mobile screen separated into two parts (looking at opposite sides), one of the two people in question will be able to press the microphone button to speak, while the other wait for the translation to be done and you can reply. It is completely free and is available for Android and iOS.

iTranslate

The interesting thing about iTranslate has always been its correct translations of texts, which has made it accumulate a massive amount of downloads both on Google Play and the App Store.

Apart from this, it should also be noted that its function to translate spoken conversations in real time is quite good (you will have to pay for the Pro version to use it), so if you want to skip the more obvious options and try another quality translatoryou can do it with this downloadable app from Google Play and the App Store.

Translator U

Last but not least, we have the Translator U app, which possibly has the most striking and warm interface of all those mentioned in this compilation. It has its well-developed voice translator that allows to detect accents quicklyso you shouldn’t worry about the result of the translations of this free app for Android and iOS.