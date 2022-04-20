Tech News

Zoom Whiteboard, the collaborative whiteboard that Zoom presents for work teams

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Zoom has become an essential tool in remote work and hybrid teams, and it is constantly launching features that help improve productivity.

Today they tell us that Zoom Whiteboard is now generally available, a digital whiteboard that helps teams to inform and share in a simple and fluid way.

It is a virtual space to collaborate before, during and after a meeting, a visual collaboration tool designed to facilitate asynchronous and real-time collaboration, so that teams can capture ideas and work together, all directly from the web and integrated with any device (with support for Zoom Chat coming soon).

Together with the platform, available at this link, they remember that in the future we will be able to use the DTEN ONboard whiteboard, the first interactive touch screen created specifically for the creation of advanced whiteboards.

Among the functions offered by Zoom Whiteboard we have:

– Dashboard and easy to share. We can create new whiteboards, manage existing ones and share access.
– We can put notes and comments, like sticky notes to highlight important ideas.
– We can use shapes and connectors, to create flowcharts in no time.
– It is possible to create up to 12 pages, and add images to them easily.

The most basic version, for all basic and professional users, offers 3 boards editable simultaneously and 25 MB of cloud storage, with the standard features included.

