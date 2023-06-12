xiaomi presents a perfect external battery for disney lovers

Xiaomi boasts a catalog beyond any doubt and that includes all kinds of gadgets. And now they have just surprised with a Perfect collector’s edition for .

In this way, Xiaomi has signed a collaboration agreement with Disney, and has just presented a 10,000 mAh powerbank to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary. A product that will be available, for the moment in China, and that pays homage to the beloved character Mickey Mouse.

Regarding the external battery that they have presented, it offers a design with shades of black and red in honor of the iconic Mickey Mouse, to capture the essence so characteristic of this cartoon. In addition, it has some unique features.

Xiaomi 10000mAh Pocket Edition Power Bank, the ultimate powerbank for Disney lovers

The power bank features a black and red design reminiscent of the iconic Mickey Mouse, capturing the playful essence of the cartoon character.

Beyond the design, the Xiaomi 10000mAh Pocket Edition Power Bank It boasts a 22.5W bidirectional fast charge through its USB Type C connector. With this, you can charge any device or the external battery itself depending on your needs.

And its three ports allow full charging at 22.5W, for which will allow you to load different devices. In the event that you use an iPhone, it can charge at up to 20W capacity, via a C to L data cable due to the Lightning port.

On the other hand, this external battery boasts a 10,000 mAh capacity, which allows you to charge multiple devices without problem. According to the Asian firm, it is capable of charging the Xiaomi 13 1.7 times, the Redmi K60 Pro 1.4 times, the iPhone 14 twice, and the Switch 1.1 times.

Note that this external battery has a low current system, which is activated by double-clicking on a button dedicated to it. This mode is especially useful for waking up small devices with low battery power.

Lastly, in terms of security, the Xiaomi 10000mAh Pocket Edition Power Bank has all kinds of technologies to protect it against possible short circuits, overvoltage, overcurrent, overload and more. A perfect product for you and that reaches the Chinese market at a price of 199 yuan, about 25 euros to change.

Definitely, a perfect complement to charge all kinds of gadgets in the most comfortable way. Although we will have to see if it reaches Spain, because it can be a sales success.

