The metaverse is not dead: more and more companies are betting on this service

It is increasingly being heard that the is not going to succeed and that it has been a major failure. And the truth is that for recreational use it is not having the expected pull, despite the fact that you can even use cryptocurrencies in the metaverse. To the point that a colossus of the stature of Meta, which was one of the main promoters of these environments, decided to back down due to the drop in income. But of course, we are talking about the consumer and entertainment sector. What does this mean? That people are not using the metaverse to play or talk with friends, but in the corporate sector things change a lot. Or this is what emerges from the report published by Nokia and Ernst & Young (EY) in 6 different countries –United States, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and South Korea– and where we can see that growth in the sector professional is exponential. What is the metaverse and why it has not been successful with the average user The metaverse is a term used to describe a virtual and augmented reality concept that represents a shared virtual space in which people can interact with each other and with objects digital in real time. It is a kind of “virtual universe” that goes beyond physical reality and allows users to immerse themselves in a three-dimensional digital environment. Users can create custom avatars, explore virtual settings, participate in social, business, and recreational activities, and experience realistic interactions with other users. The problem is that the graphic quality is still very limited, the price of VR headsets makes the cost of knowing the metaverse skyrocket and, in general, there is not enough content to make it worthwhile. But in the business sector it changes completely. As revealed in the report, most of the news talks about the metaverse for the average user, and there it has suffered a notable drop. But the industrial metaverse is a different thing entirely. To give you an idea, in the Nokia report they reveal that the industrial metaverse will have a market of 100,000 million dollars by 2030, making it clear that it is a huge income potential. This applies to industries like manufacturing and logistics, where the adoption of the metaverse is increasing. And only 2% of the managers surveyed consider the metaverse a fad. Instead, 58% have plans to bet on the metaverse in the future. So it is clear that the metaverse is far from . Another thing is that for the consumer sector it does not have the initially expected reception. But for , its journey remains to be seen, and it points to remarkable growth. >