Windows 12 gains concept with unprecedented features and new design for the Start menu; check out

Windows 12 is still an uncertainty, although several rumors indicate that Microsoft is working on a completely revamped operating system to succeed Windows 11. Addy Visuals published a concept presentation video that imagines the details of the next generation of Windows. At first, the concept shows several similarities with Windows 11, but the first big expected difference is the floating taskbar that refers to the look of macOS. This classic OS object could get a modular design with the widget panel and system tray separate from the main element. Check out:

The taskbar would come to be known as the "Dynamic Taskbar", bringing email notifications and weather information at a glance. A click on the block would open the widgets panel. Users could go back to the days of Windows Vista and Windows 7 with the Possibility to pin widgets to the desktop. It would also be possible to group applications on the taskbar. It is possible to gather different programs in a single "folder" in the Windows 11 Start menu, but with this functionality integrated into the bottom bar itself, suite programs – such as Adobe Creative Cloud and Microsoft 365 – would take up less space in the interface.

The Start menu would undergo a new design change with features "inherited" from Windows 11, but with a layout more similar to the Windows 10 menu. This new identity would allow users who have never used the current version of the operating system to become more quickly familiar with its new recommendation functions. Another interesting feature imagined by the designer is the Smart Dock, a tool that would allow you to store files and folders temporarily so that they can be easily managed in other operating system environments. In addition to moving, it would be possible to copy, delete and share files through the tool.