Reddit updates app to improve sharing links via iMessage

Reddit was updated this week receiving general improvements in how the application works and a new feature that improves the visualization of links shared with Apple’s iMessage application. With the update, users of the iOS and iPadOS messaging service will not only see the URL of the content, but also a preview of the link received.
Previously, it was not possible to preview the landing page. The newly released novelty for Apple devices has been available for a long time in the Android version. The advanced view shows details such as the name of the subreddit, the number of upvotes and the post’s comments.
In addition to this new functionality, the developer also highlights on her blog the arrival of a screen capture sharing experience with Instagram Stories, allowing you to send content to the social network without saving images on your devices, saving the device’s internal storage.
The section that brings together the payment options has also been renewed. “A new custom ‘share sheet’ featuring redditor’s most used sharing channels, which appears when the user clicks the share icon under a post, making it easy to post without having to leave Reddit,” says the developer.
Check it out below:
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } }
Like this newly released update on Reddit? Tell us, comment!