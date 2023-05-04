Reddit updates app to improve sharing links via iMessage

Reddit was updated this week receiving general improvements in how the application works and a new feature that improves the visualization of links shared with Apple’s iMessage application. With the update, users of the iOS and iPadOS messaging service will not only see the URL of the content, but also a preview of the link received.

Previously, it was not possible to preview the landing page. The newly released novelty for Apple devices has been available for a long time in the Android version. The advanced view shows details such as the name of the subreddit, the number of upvotes and the post’s comments.