Windows 11 will have a new option that will make it easier to use VPN

Microsoft plans to add a new option to the Windows 11 taskbar.

Beyond the programs that work in the background, the internet icon or the battery indicator, Microsoft wants to add an option that will save users some headaches when using VPN.

Windows 11 will add a VPN indicator to the taskbar

The Windows 11 taskbar has been losing some features along the way. However, the Microsoft team is also working on improving some aspects to improve its dynamics.

For example, one of the latest innovations improves the taskbar when we have too many shortcuts anchored. And soon, a new option could be added that will work when users have the VPN activated.

Yes, Windows will add a VPN indicator to the taskbar. A new option that will allow users to always be aware of the connection, and know if it is connected or not. And the dynamic is very simple.

When the VPN is connected, a colored shield will be displayed on the network icon. So if the user doesn’t see this badge, they know that the VPN has been disconnected or disabled. One detail to keep in mind is that this dynamic will work if the VPN is connected from the Windows configuration.

The Microsoft team is currently working on this feature, so its dynamics and appearance may change as testing continues. And this isn’t the only feature on the way to the taskbar.

Apparently, Microsoft is also working on the possibility of bringing back the “Never Merge” feature. That function that allows us to ungroup all the windows of the same program or application so that they are displayed independently.

The Microsoft team has not mentioned anything about it yet, so we will have to wait to see some of these news in a future update.