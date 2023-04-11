WhatsApp users can now pay companies through the app

WhatsApp has been trying for a few years to establish itself in Europe as a viable payment platform for both customers and merchants, however, the messenger is still far from being the favorite option for Europeians. This Tuesday (11), Meta launched a new tool that allows paying small businesses through the Pay function. The novelty is yet another attempt by the US giant to popularize its payment tool with full integration between the chat and the product that will be purchased. Through this functionality, the user can use the data and cards registered with Facebook Pay to pay for the item or service.

For this, the merchant must support this payment option and be linked to the Business application, so the consumer can add the desired products to the cart and make the purchase via WhatsApp. Payment methods include Mastercard and Visa debit, credit or prepaid cards from participating banks. Card numbers are encrypted and securely stored, and people must create a payment PIN and use it for each transaction. The merchant receives the order and the money is released after the purchase is completed. "Small companies that use the WhatsApp Business app can link a compatible payment partner, such as Cielo, Mercado Pago or Rede, and create an order within the app to safely accept payments from customers", explains Meta. How to become a professional video game player





The process is simple and secure. See how to do it: – Open WhatsApp and start a conversation with the small business you want to pay.

– Tap the paperclip icon and select Payment.

– Enter the amount you want to pay and confirm with your Facebook Pay password or fingerprint.

– Ready! You will receive a confirmation of the payment in the conversation and you will be able to see the transaction history in the Payments menu.



