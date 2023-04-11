5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleWhatsApp users can now pay companies through the app

WhatsApp users can now pay companies through the app

AppleTech News
WhatsApp users can now pay companies through the app
1681239035 whatsapp users can now pay companies through the app.jpeg
- Advertisement -

WhatsApp has been trying for a few years to establish itself in Europe as a viable payment platform for both customers and merchants, however, the messenger is still far from being the favorite option for Europeians. This Tuesday (11), Meta launched a new tool that allows paying small businesses through the Pay function.

The novelty is yet another attempt by the US giant to popularize its payment tool with full integration between the chat and the product that will be purchased. Through this functionality, the user can use the data and cards registered with Facebook Pay to pay for the item or service.

For this, the merchant must support this payment option and be linked to the Business application, so the consumer can add the desired products to the cart and make the purchase via WhatsApp. Payment methods include Mastercard and Visa debit, credit or prepaid cards from participating banks.

- Advertisement -

Card numbers are encrypted and securely stored, and people must create a payment PIN and use it for each transaction. The merchant receives the order and the money is released after the purchase is completed.

“Small companies that use the WhatsApp Business app can link a compatible payment partner, such as Cielo, Mercado Pago or Rede, and create an order within the app to safely accept payments from customers”, explains Meta.

How to become a professional video game player
  • TAGS


The process is simple and secure. See how to do it:

– Open WhatsApp and start a conversation with the small business you want to pay.
– Tap the paperclip icon and select Payment.
– Enter the amount you want to pay and confirm with your Facebook Pay password or fingerprint.
– Ready! You will receive a confirmation of the payment in the conversation and you will be able to see the transaction history in the Payments menu.

- Advertisement -
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } }

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

Have you used the WhatsApp payment function before? Tell us, comment!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Skinive: the artificial intelligence application that analyzes your skin in search of problems

The skin is the largest organ in the human body and its care is...
Apple

Smart home: Google Home improves in-app climate control

Google Home is getting a new update that makes it easier to control smart...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.