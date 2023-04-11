5G News
Nubank is notified of security flaws and scams involving the application

Nubank is notified of security flaws and scams involving the application

Tech News
Nubank is notified of security flaws and scams involving the application
The Europeian Institute of Consumer Defense (Idec) officially notified the digital bank Nubank for security breaches and scams in the application after customers had their accounts hacked or loans made in their names.

According to Idec, the measure was taken after there were several reports about situations involving the bank on social networks in recent weeks on complaint platforms such as Reclame Aqui and the website Consumidor.gov.br.

Complaints accuse the app of lack of security and Idec points out that the victims’ main criticism is that the financial institution does not have or does not use systems that block transactions that deviate from the standard.

O Nubank has 15 days to give Idec more details about the case and inform, for example, if preventive actions are being taken to avoid scams and fraud that result in financial losses for victims who have had their cell phones stolen or stolen.

“Article 14 of the Consumer Defense Code (CDC) obliges the supplier to respond by repairing damages caused to consumers by defects resulting from the provision of its services. In this way, it is the bank’s responsibility to guarantee the quality and security of the service offered, bearing any losses”, said the lawyer for Idec’s Financial Services Program, Fábio Machado Pasin.

What Nubank says

In a note sent to the TecMundo website, Nubank reported that “security is a priority from day one” and that the bank cooperates “with the authorities responsible for consumer care”. The company also owns 24-hour channels to assist victims.

“We reaffirm our commitment to the protection of our more than 70 million customers, maintaining constant vigilance over the use of our services, including the development of protection tools to help users prevent and inhibit scams”, says an excerpt from the communicated.

Finally, the digital bank advised that “in case of suspicion of improper movement by third parties, customers must follow the step-by-step instructions available on SOS Nu, the company’s security hub”, so that the appropriate measures can be taken.

