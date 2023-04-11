Google TV now provides access to over 800 TV channels for free

Google TV begins today to have more than 800 free television channels for users in the United States, an offer in which the existing Pluto TV channels join the experience channels of Tubi, Plex and Haystack News, among other content providers, and which will also be accompanied by the new native television channels of Google TV.

Regarding the free native channels of Google TV, there was evidence of them two years ago, known at the time as fast channels, and that in the current configuration of the new experience constitutes a total of 80 channels.



Native Google TV channels are also starting to arrive

These channels will not require downloading or launching specific applications, being available under the new Google TV free television channel experience, which users will now find available under the completely redesigned “live” tab, with programming available on more than 10 different languages ​​including Spanish, Hindi and Japanese.

In this way, Google TV faces the increase in free TV platforms that have been taking place in recent times, configuring its own offer of free TV channels.

A well-organized experience for easy access

But through the “Live” tab, users will also have access to the live television channels by subscription that they may have, in addition to over-the-air TV channels, having unified access to all the channels in the “Live” tab. live tv channels.

In addition, the new TV guide will facilitate access to the channels that are desired at any time based on their organization, which makes browsing through the different channels easier and faster, making it possible to mark the channels as favorites to enable a even faster access on subsequent occasions.

Google says the new live TV experience will be available on all Google TV devices in the US, including Chromecast with Google TV and TVs with Google TV built-in from brands like Sony, TCL, Hisense and Philips.

Android TV will also have free TV channels by the end of the year

For those who use devices under Android TV, Google says that by the end of the year it will bring the new TV guide and free channels to eligible devices, so it will be a matter of waiting for this launch to take place, it is also interesting to know if the company plans to launch the new live free TV offer to international markets, of which there is no news yet.

