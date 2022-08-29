WhatsApp has a new feature: you can change the language of the app

- Advertisement -

Surely on some occasion you have needed to the of Whats and, this, you have not been able to do. As well. From the company, now owned by Meta, they are taking the necessary steps so that this is not the case and that, if you wish, you can modify this parameter when using the messaging app. The reason that existed to date for not being able to make the change is that the development, like many that are used in mobile devices (such as smartphones and tablets), uses the language that has been chosen by default in the terminal. Therefore, the possibility of using a different one is not offered… until now. And this is an excellent possibility, since it allows customization much more adapted to what users may need. The truth is that this option has been in demand for a long time because on some occasions being able to do this is quite important, for example if you have a work device that comes in a language other than Spanish and, therefore, being able to use WhatsApp without touching anything in the settings can be vital. You can now use the language change in WhatsApp The company has begun to release the corresponding update on Android (on iOS, for the moment, nothing at all). But, yes, only in the trial version of the app. Therefore, you have to use this to be able to choose the language with which you want to use the application. It is important to mention that to access the tool in question -which is in the WhatsApp Settings- there is no great restriction on the version of Google’s operating system (and one example is that it works on Android 12 without the slightest problem). . By the way, the number of languages ​​included is very important, since none of the languages ​​used in the countries where you can access this messaging service are missing. Therefore, if you want to experiment with the application, it has many possibilities to entertain you – but be careful with the change, lest you later not understand anything and you can redo what you have modified. The arrival date for everyone is imminent Well, taking into account the operation of this new WhatsApp function, it is normal that in a month at most the choice of language for the application will be a reality for everyone and in the different operating systems in which there is a client of the app. Therefore, if you have a smartphone in Chinese or a tablet in English, this new tool will surely be very useful for you. >